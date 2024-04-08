Entheos: präsentieren neues Video/Single „An End to Everything“

Das Progressive-Death-Metal-Duo Entheos hat am 3. April ihre neue Single An End To Everything und das dazugehörige Video vorgestellt. Der Track ist das erste neue Werk der Band seit dem von der Kritik hochgelobten Album Time Will Take Us All aus dem letzten Jahr und gleichzeitig ein Vorbote für die Musik, die noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das Video zu An End To Everything hier an:

Sängerin Chaney Crabb erklärt: „An End To Everything is lyrically about surrendering yourself or giving in to a sense of darkness and despair that you feel is beyond your own control. Musically, the first riff of the song came organically, and the rest of the song wrote itself after. We wanted the song to provoke a feeling of melancholy, with lyrics to match. It became a perfect combination of many of the styles of metal and rock that we aim to blend in our music.“

Durch die Einbeziehung von Elementen aus unzähligen Genres – darunter Death Metal, Groove, Grunge, Electronica, Slam, Gothic Rock, Jazz, Prog und mehr – und die Weiterentwicklung des progressiven Death Metal in immer phantasievollere Richtungen, bewies Time Will Take Us All, dass Entheos sich mit jeder Veröffentlichung weiterentwickeln. Metal Hammer UK lobte: „poised to morph from a promising project into tech metal titans,“ New Noise Magazine hebt vervor, „one of the best versions of modern riff-y progressive death metal we have now,“ während Loudwire hinzufügte, „the band plays with lockstep precision, turning the gears of their technical death metal machine as it steamrolls forward.“

Entheos werden im Juli auf eine US-Sommertournee als Support von As I Lay Dying zurückkehren. Die Reise dauert vom 9. Juli bis zum 10. August. Zusätzlichen Support wird es von Chelsea Grin geben. Tickets sind ab sofort im Vorverkauf erhältlich.

Entheos

w/ As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin

7/09/2024 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

7/10/2024 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

7/12/2024 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

7/13/2024 Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA

7/14/2024 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

7/15/2024 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

7/16/2024 Summit – Denver, CO

7/17/2024 The Truman – Kansas City, MO

7/19/2024 Upheaval Festival – Grand Rapids, MI

7/21/2024 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

7/23/2024 Empire Live – Albany, NY

7/24/2024 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

7/25/2024 Theater of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

7/26/2024 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

7/27/2024 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

7/29/2024 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

7/30/2024 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

7/31/2024 Jannus Landing – St. Petersburg, FL

8/02/2024 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

8/03/2024 The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

8/04/2024 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

8/06/2024 El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

8/07/2024 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

8/08/2024 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

8/10/2024 The Observatory Northpark – San Diego, CA

Mehr Infos zu Entheos und ihrem aktuellen Album Time Will Take Us All findet ihr hier:

Entheos – Besetzung:

Chaney Crabb – Gesang

Navene Koperweis – Schlagzeug, Gitarre

Entheos online:

