Cryptic Shift: veröffentlichen neue Single „Cryogenically Frozen“ vom kommenden Album „Overspace & Supertime“

Cryogenically Frozen ist die neueste Single der britischen Progressive-Death-Metaller Cryptic Shift. Der Song stammt vom Album Overspace & Supertime, das am 27. Februar über Metal Blade Records erscheint.

Sänger und Gitarrist Alexander Bradley erklärt: „Contrasting the prolonged, cinematic opening of our previous album [Visitations From Enceladus] Cryogenically Frozen wastes no time by bursting into a flurry of jazz fusion-esque movements as if metal had an alternate timeline progressing from the lineage of masters like Cynic, Pestilence, and Allan Holdsworth, whilst still remaining true to our death/thrashing tendencies with lightning riffs tailor-made for the headbangers and circle pitters! Simultaneously, all aspects of our songwriting propel our new character, The Recaller, through her sci-fi adventures, beginning with a cybertronic shootout and meditations in dreams and consciousness. Being one of the shorter songs on the album defined by a pulsing verse and chorus, it ends with a moment of calm before the true centerpiece of Overspace & Supertime begins with the 29-minute Stratocumulus Evergaol which we can’t wait for all Astrodeath freaks to explore on the February 27th.“

Obwohl Leeds nicht gerade als Hotspot für außerirdische Besucher bekannt ist, erlebte die Stadt 2015 eine ganz besondere Begegnung, als Bradley und Schlagzeuger Ryan Sheperson ein Projekt ins Leben riefen, das ihre gemeinsame Leidenschaft für Science-Fiction und Heavy Metal vereinen sollte. 2020 veröffentlichte die Band ihr Debütalbum Visits From Enceladus. Das Werk wurde von der Kritik für seine experimentellen, progressiven und technisch anspruchsvollen Death-Thrash-Kompositionen gefeiert – eine abgedrehte Form des Extreme Metal, die schlicht als „Phenomenal Technological Astrodeath“ bezeichnet wird.

