Armored Saint: präsentieren neue Single/Video „Hit A Moonshot“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Emotion Factory Reset“

Die amerikanischen Heavy-Metal-Ikonen Armored Saint präsentieren stolz ihre neue Single Hit A Moonshot. Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Emotion Factory Reset, das am 22. Mai über Metal Blade Records erscheint.

Hit A Moonshot ist ein Lieblingssong der Band. Moonshot ist ein Begriff aus dem Baseball und bezeichnet einen Homerun, der in einem hohen Winkel und über große Distanz geschlagen wird. Sänger John Bush, ein begeisterter Sportfan, dachte über die Parallelen zwischen Sport und Unterhaltung nach.

„It’s like you knocked something out of the park“, erklärt Bush. „I use a lot of sports analogies because I love sports. Sports is entertainment… Hit A Moonshot is inspired by the people who keep landing on their feet. Like, no matter what the fuck this person does… Some people just get lucky. This applies to anyone. And landing on your feet is commendable. So, I’m busting balls, but I’m also giving accolades. Sometimes people can do that all the way to their grave. Then there are other people who are so good or talented or creative, and they struggle forever. I don’t think life is balanced all the time, and I don’t think it’s fair.„

„It has a ferocious riff, cool tempo changes, scorching leads, huge chorus with lots of backing vocals,“ , fährt er fort . „We love Queen and The Sweet! It’s a cool breakdown with an epic ending. Once again, it sounds just like Armored Saint.“

Bassist Joey Vera erklärt: „The intro riff is an echo of a memory from age 17 when I was in a garage band in Los Angeles. After I came up with this new version, the familiarity of it revealed itself once I stood back and listened. The riff is very different from the original one but there’s no doubt the feel and vibe has stuck with me ever since then. I added a half-time feel to the chorus to steer the arrangement away from predictability. It feels like Classic Saint to me.“

„I think the song defines what Armored Saint sounds like now“, ergänzt Gitarrist Jeff Duncan. „I used my Les Paul and an EVH amp for the rhythm guitars on everything. My solos were done with a couple different guitars; it’s simple, just good guitars plugged into a good amp and let it rip.“

Mehr Informationen zu Armored Sain und ihrem kommenden Album Emotion Factory Reset findet ihr hier:

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