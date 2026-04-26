Dimmu Borgir: veröffentlichen explosive neue Single/Video „Ascent“

Die norwegischen Extreme-Metal-Titanen Dimmu Borgir haben offiziell ihr lang erwartetes neues Studioalbum Grand Serpent Rising angekündigt, das am 22. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records erscheint.

Die Band kehrte ins Studio in Göteborg zurück und arbeitete erneut mit dem gefeierten Produzenten Fredrik Nordström zusammen, dem Mastermind hinter einigen der meistverehrten Werke von Dimmu Borgir, darunter Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia und Death Cult Armageddon. Das Ergebnis ist ein Album, das die für die Band typische Mischung aus symphonischer Grandiosität und unerbittlicher Aggression einfängt und ihren Sound gleichzeitig in düsterere, kraftvollere Gefilde führt.

Am 23. April haben Dimmu Borgir die zweite Singleauskopplung Ascent veröffentlicht. Wie ein Blitz am gefrorenen Nordhimmel einschlagend, ist der Song ein kraftvolles Statement – ​​aggressiv, brutal und von verstörender Schönheit. Ascent ist eine eindringliche Erinnerung daran, dass Dimmu Borgir nach wie vor auf dem Höhepunkt ihres Schaffens stehen und die Intensität, Bedrohlichkeit und Authentizität verkörpern, die ihren Ruf geprägt haben.

Der Track erscheint zusammen mit einem visuell beeindruckenden, direkten Musikvideo, das die rohe Energie und die düstere Atmosphäre des Songs noch verstärkt. Seht euch das Video zu Ascent hier an:

Hört euch Ascent auf allen Plattformen an: https://dimmuborgir.bfan.link/ascent

Shagrath kommentiert den Track: „Musically, Ascent is more ferocious and direct than the first single, Ulvgjeld & Blodsødel. Together, the two tracks showcase the musical scope of the album in a great way. From the outset, we’ve said that Grand Serpent Rising stands as one of our most diverse records to date, and these songs underline exactly that.“

Silenoz fügt hinzu: “ ‚Ascent‘ is about the grand serpent rising through your spinal cord. It is not a pretty experience but it is a necessary one – in order to reach higher consciousness and levels of understanding. It’s a voyage of transformation and surrender.

Only he who knows fear but overcomes it can be fearless; he who sees the abyss with pride. He who sees the abyss with eagle eyes; he who grasps the abyss with eagle claws; he is courageous.‘ – Nietzsche „

Grand Serpent Rising – Tracklist:

Tridentium Ascent As Seen In The Unseen The Qryptfarer Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel Repository Of Divine Transmutation Slik Minnes En Alkymist Phantom Of The Nemesis The Exonerated Recognizant At The Precipice Of Convergence Shadows Of A Thousand Perceptions Gjoll

Das Album wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

CD-Jewelcase

2LP + 1CD, 24-seitiges Mediabook, transparentes grünes Vinyl mit schwarz-weißem Marmormuster

2LP Gatefold, schwarzes Vinyl

2LP Gatefold, dunkelgrünes Vinyl

2LP Gatefold, goldenes Vinyl (exklusiv in Norwegen)

2LP Gatefold, kristallklares Vinyl (exklusiv bei Sweden Rock)

2LP Gatefold, perlmuttfarbenes Vinyl

2LP Gatefold, goldenes Vinyl mit schwarzem Marmormuster (exklusiv bei Revolver)

Die Grand Serpent Rising North America 2026 Tour markiert die legendäre Rückkehr von Dimmu Borgir nach Nordamerika zu ihrer ersten Headliner-Tour seit 2018, mit den Special Guests Hypocrisy, Suffocation und Hulder.

Dimmu Borgir – Grand Serpent Rising North America 2026

07 Aug 2026 New York, NY – The Palladium

08 Aug 2026 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10 Aug 2026 Toronto, ON – HISTORY

11 Aug 2026 Montreal, QC – M Telus

13 Aug 2026 Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre

14 Aug 2026 Chicago, IL – The Vic

15 Aug 2026 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

18 Aug 2026 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

21 Aug 2026 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

23 Aug 2026 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Im Oktober 2026 vereinen sich zwei der einflussreichsten Bands des Extreme Metal zu einem monumentalen Live-Auftritt: Dimmu Borgir und Behemoth begeben sich auf die In League With Satan Co-Headliner-Tour und fegen durch Europa und Großbritannien. Als Special Guests verleihen die schwedischen Black-Metal-Ikonen Dark Funeral dem ohnehin schon vernichtenden Line-up noch mehr Wucht. Die Tourdaten findet ihr hier.

Bereitet euch auf eine historische Nacht des norwegischen Black Metal vor, wenn Dimmu Borgir am 31. Oktober für ein monumentales Unholy Halloween-Event mit den Special Guests Enslaved und Satyricon ins Oslo Spektrum zurückkehrt.

Dimmu Borgir – Unholy Halloween

31 Oct 2026 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

Dimmu Borgir sind:

Shagrath – Gesang

Silenoz – Gitarre

Damage – Gitarre

Victor – Bass

Gerlioz – Keyboards

Daray – Schlagzeug

Dimmu Borgir online:

https://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir

http://www.instagram.com/dimmuborgir



