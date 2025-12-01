Behemoth & Dimmu Borgir: kündigen gemeinsame EU-Tournee „In League With Satan“ für Oktober 2026 an

Im Oktober 2026 vereinen sich zwei der einflussreichsten Kräfte des Extreme Metal zu einem monumentalen Live-Auftritt: Behemoth und Dimmu Borgir begeben sich auf die In League With Satan-Co-Headliner-Tour und fegen durch Europa und Großbritannien. Als Special Guests verleihen die schwedischen Black-Metal-Ikonen Dark Funeral dem ohnehin schon vernichtenden Line-Up noch mehr Wucht.

Diese unheilige Dreifaltigkeit repräsentiert einige der düstersten, kraftvollsten und visionärsten Acts, die das Genre je hervorgebracht hat. Fans können sich auf gigantische Bühnenproduktionen, mitreißende Performances und eine Atmosphäre voller okkulter Erhabenheit und klanglicher Extreme freuen.

Die In League With Satan Tour verspricht, eines der am meisten erwarteten Extreme-Metal-Events des Jahrzehnts zu werden.

Dimmu Borgir sagen: “It’s been a few years since we’ve done a proper European tour, and what a great way to get back out there – teaming up with our brothers in Behemoth for this massive European run. We’ll be bringing a brand-new show with us, and we can’t wait to share our next chapter with both new and familiar faces.”

Nergal kommentierte: “Legions of Europe! We decided to outdo ourselves and bring the biggest black metal package ever assembled. Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir and Dark Funeral … historic … biblical! Let’s get evil as fuck!”

Behemoth & Dimmu Borgir – In League With Satan Tour 2026

w/ Dark Funeral

09 Oct 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

10 Oct 2026 – Zwickau, Germany – Sparkassen-Arena Zwickau

11 Oct 2026 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

13 Oct 2026 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

14 Oct 2026 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

16 Oct 2026 – Paris, France – Zenith

18 Oct 2026 – Den Bosch, Netherlands – Mainstage

20 Oct 2026 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

22 Oct 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

23 Oct 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

24 Oct 2026 – Brno, Czech Republic – Hala Vodova

27 Oct 2026 – Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall

29 Oct 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K

30 Oct 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

Der Ticketverkauf beginnt am 3. Dezember um 10 Uhr MEZ.

Tickets: www.dimmu-borgir.com/tour | https://www.behemoth.pl

Behemoth online:

https://www.facebook.com/behemoth

https://www.instagram.com/behemothofficial

Dimmu Bogir online:

https://www.facebook.com/dimmuborgir

http://www.instagram.com/dimmuborgir