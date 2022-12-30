Arogya: präsentieren ihre zweite neue Single ‚Desire‘ zusammen mit einem neuen Video

Synth-Rock Pioniere Arogya aus Assam, Indien, sind zurück mit ihrer zweiten Single Desire aus dem kommenden Album SuperNatural. Arogya ist die erste indische Synth-Rock-Band überhaupt sowie die erste Band aus Nordostindien, die bei einem internationalen Plattenlabel gesignt wurde. Das neue Arogya-Album erscheint weltweit 2023.

„Our 2nd Single is named Desire. Have you ever had such strong intense feelings of wanting, a deep aching of longing, a bottomless hole of emptiness in your heart that no one else but a special One could fill it. This song is about that passionate craving for that One in your dreams beyond your grasp, igniting a fire so fierce inside that will make you defy destiny and challenge fate.“ – Arogya

Visual Kei-Elemente bringen noch mehr spielerische Leichtigkeit in dem bunten Potpourri von Arogyas Klangwelten, und die tiefgründigen Texte, die mal mit gefühlvoller klarer Stimme, aber auch mal im Heavy-Metal-Stil und bösen Growls geshoutet werden, handeln von Liebe, Schmerz, Vergänglichkeit, Hoffnung und dem Bemühen, der inneren Dunkelheit zu entkommen, so wie das Leben als solches.

Arogya Line-Up:

Vocal – Rain

Drums – Nishant Hagjer

Guitar – Pawan Damai

Guitar – Mr. G

Percussions – Rui X

Synth/ Samples – Deadnoxx

Arogya online:

https://www.facebook.com/arogyaofficial

https://www.arogyaofficial.com