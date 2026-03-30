August Burns Red: kündigen neues Album „Season Of Surrender“ an, das am 05.06. über Fearless Records erscheint

August Burns Red sind längst kein unbeschriebenes Blatt mehr. Seit über zwei Jahrzehnten kreiert die aus Lancaster, Pennsylvania, stammende Band ihren ganz eigenen Metalcore-Stil und hat sich damit als eine der führenden Bands des Genres etabliert. Ihr kommendes Album Season Of Surrender, das am 5. Juni über Fearless Records erscheint, dem Label, zu dem sie kürzlich zurückgekehrt sind.

The Nameless, August Burns Reds neue Single, schafft in weniger als drei Minuten mehr als die meisten Heavy-Bands auf einem ganzen Album. Der Song besticht durch die für die Band typische komplexe Rhythmusgruppe, düstere und melancholische Gitarren und einen unerbittlichen Gesang. Dieser Song ist August Burns Red pur, reduziert auf den absoluten Kern ihres Sounds: komplex, brachial und wild.

„The Nameless is a hard-hitting, heavy bruiser that doesn’t let up for one moment“, sagt Davidson. „It combines classic ABR elements with dark moody technical rhythms, and fast paced vocals to keep the intensity up for the full three minutes of the track. To me it showcases our roots of where we’ve come from, and the future path of where we’re heading.“

Luhrs erklärt weiter: „Lyrically, The Nameless is a song about not wasting your life away for the sake of acceptance and comfortability. Sometimes it takes detaching from what you’ve been told, or from the beliefs you are no longer aligned with, in order to face your own weaknesses. In doing so you can break free to live a life you are proud of.”

Season Of Surrender – Trackliste:

Legions [Feat. Mike Hranica] The Nameless Behemoth Den Of Thieves Sonic Salvation [Feat. Jamie Hails] Cerebral Malfunction [Feat. Make Them Suffer] Tear Of The Clouds Whispers Like Splinters S.O.S. New Horizons Forged By Failure

Season Of Surrender enthält Gastauftritte von Mike Hranica (The Devil Wears Prada), Jamie Hails (Polaris) und Make Them Suffer.

August Burns Red sind:

Jake Luhrs – Gesang

JB Brubaker– Gitarre

Brent Rambler – Gitarre

Dustin Davidson – Bass

Matt Grenier – Schlagzeug

August Burns Red online:

https://www.facebook.com/augustburnsred

https://www.instagram.com/augustburnsred/