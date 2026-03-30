Love Ghost: neue EP „Anarchy And Ashes“ ist jetzt erhältlich

Anarchy And Ashes ist die neue EP von Love Ghost, der Band, die Hard-Rock-Power und Industrial-Grit vereint und die Band in ihrer dringlichsten und kompromisslosesten Form präsentiert. Die EP ist am 27. März über Metropolis Records erschienen.
Love Ghost werden ab dem 2. April zum Support von Anarchy And Ashes auf Europatournee gehen.
Love Ghost – Anarchy And Ashes European Tour 2026
2nd April Vienna (AT) Arena
4th April Leitersdorf (AT) Roter Gugl
5th April Cham (DE) L.A. Live Style Café
8th April Hannover (DE) Perle Linden
9th April Warsaw (PL) Voodoo
10th April Dresden (DE) Puschkin
11th April Flensburg (DE) Kühlhaus
12th April Berlin (DE) Lark
15th April Hamburg (DE) Hafenklang
16th April Dortmund (DE) Junkyard
17th April Moers (DE) Bollwerk 107
19th April Frankfurt (DE) Ponyhof
20th April Bamberg (DE) Live Club
23rd April Konstanz (DE) Kulturladen
24th April Rohrschach (CH) Treppenhaus
25th April Offenburg (DE) Spitalkeller
30th April London (UK) New Cross Inn
1st May Manchester (UK) Lion’s Den
Love Ghost, gegründet von Sänger und Gitarrist Finnegan Bell, ist eine geheimnisvolle Band aus Los Angeles, bekannt für ihre unverwechselbare Mischung aus Grunge, Indie/Alternative-Rock, Emo, Metal und Trap-Rock, gepaart mit reifen, poetischen Texten. Ihr roher, energiegeladener Sound hat ihr viel Lob eingebracht, und diverse Kollaborationen mit anderen Künstlern haben ihre genreübergreifende Anziehungskraft erweitert.
Love Ghost sind:
Finnegan Seeker Bell – Gesang, Gitarre
Daniel Alcala – Gitarre, Tontechnik
Thelonius Cundieff – Bass
Danny Davilla – Schlagzeug
Alex Martinez – Gitarre
Love Ghost online:
https://www.facebook.com/loveghost.official
https://www.instagram.com/loveghost_official