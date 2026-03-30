Love Ghost: neue EP „Anarchy And Ashes“ ist jetzt erhältlich

Anarchy And Ashes ist die neue EP von Love Ghost, der Band, die Hard-Rock-Power und Industrial-Grit vereint und die Band in ihrer dringlichsten und kompromisslosesten Form präsentiert. Die EP ist am 27. März über Metropolis Records erschienen.

Love Ghost werden ab dem 2. April zum Support von Anarchy And Ashes auf Europatournee gehen.

Love Ghost – Anarchy And Ashes European Tour 2026

2nd April Vienna (AT) Arena

4th April Leitersdorf (AT) Roter Gugl

5th April Cham (DE) L.A. Live Style Café

8th April Hannover (DE) Perle Linden

9th April Warsaw (PL) Voodoo

10th April Dresden (DE) Puschkin

11th April Flensburg (DE) Kühlhaus

12th April Berlin (DE) Lark

15th April Hamburg (DE) Hafenklang

16th April Dortmund (DE) Junkyard

17th April Moers (DE) Bollwerk 107

19th April Frankfurt (DE) Ponyhof

20th April Bamberg (DE) Live Club

23rd April Konstanz (DE) Kulturladen

24th April Rohrschach (CH) Treppenhaus

25th April Offenburg (DE) Spitalkeller

30th April London (UK) New Cross Inn

1st May Manchester (UK) Lion’s Den

Love Ghost, gegründet von Sänger und Gitarrist Finnegan Bell, ist eine geheimnisvolle Band aus Los Angeles, bekannt für ihre unverwechselbare Mischung aus Grunge, Indie/Alternative-Rock, Emo, Metal und Trap-Rock, gepaart mit reifen, poetischen Texten. Ihr roher, energiegeladener Sound hat ihr viel Lob eingebracht, und diverse Kollaborationen mit anderen Künstlern haben ihre genreübergreifende Anziehungskraft erweitert.

Love Ghost sind:

Finnegan Seeker Bell – Gesang, Gitarre

Daniel Alcala – Gitarre, Tontechnik

Thelonius Cundieff – Bass

Danny Davilla – Schlagzeug

Alex Martinez – Gitarre

Love Ghost online:

https://www.facebook.com/loveghost.official

https://www.instagram.com/loveghost_official