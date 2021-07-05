Blind Petition: haben Vorverkauf für „30 Years In A Hole 1991 Rarities & Outtakes“ gestartet

Der Vorverkauf für das neue Album 30 Years In A Hole 1991 Rarities & Outtakes von Blind Petition auf CD hat offiziell begonnen. Das offizielle Releasedatum ist der 09.07.2021. Das Album wird via Pure Sttel Publishing veröffentlicht.
Artist: Blind Petition
Album: 30 Years In A Hole 1991: Rarities & Outtakes
Genre: Heavy Metal
Tracklist:
- Look Up The Grave
- Stardust
- Breaker Of Your Heart
- Forever Free
- All That We Started
- Shock Therapy
- Catch Me I Fall
- Deny
- Only Suspense
- Steelhunter
- The Fools Game
- Danger
- Just One Night
- Hero Of The Ring
- Hero 2010