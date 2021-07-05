Startseite
Blind Petition: haben Vorverkauf für „30 Years In A Hole 1991 Rarities & Outtakes“ gestartet

Der Vorverkauf für das neue Album 30 Years In A Hole 1991 Rarities & Outtakes von Blind Petition auf CD hat offiziell begonnen. Das offizielle Releasedatum ist der 09.07.2021. Das Album wird via Pure Sttel Publishing veröffentlicht.

Artist: Blind Petition

Album: 30 Years In A Hole 1991: Rarities & Outtakes

Genre: Heavy Metal

Tracklist:

  1. Look Up The Grave
  2. Stardust
  3. Breaker Of Your Heart
  4. Forever Free
  5. All That We Started
  6. Shock Therapy
  7. Catch Me I Fall
  8. Deny
  9. Only Suspense
  10. Steelhunter
  11. The Fools Game
  12. Danger
  13. Just One Night
  14. Hero Of The Ring
  15. Hero 2010
