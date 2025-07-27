Dragonsclaw: haben die zweite Single aus ihrem neuen Album „Moving Target“ vorgestellt, das am 22.08. über High Roller Records erscheint

Giles Lavery ist vor allem als Sänger von Warlord, Alcatrazz und Jack Starr bekannt. Darüber hinaus ist er ein äußerst produktiver Bandmanager, Musikproduzent und Mitinhaber eines Labels. Dragonsclaw ist der Name einer der ersten Bands, die er 2010 gründete, während er noch in Sydney, Australien, lebte. Ihr Debütalbum Prophecy wurde 2011 schnell aufgenommen, gefolgt von Judgement Day im Jahr 2013. Und nun, zwölf Jahre später, ist es an der Zeit für das Nachfolgewerk.

Seht euch hier das Video zur zweiten Single Cry Wolf an:

„For me the direction on Moving Target was intended to be if Judas Priest had made an album somewhere in 1985 between Defenders Of The Faith and Turbo„, beschreibt der Sänger den Sound des neuen Dragonsclaw-Albums, „with some of the second Fifth Angel album in there too.“

Neben Giles Lavery am Gesang sind auf Moving Target die australischen Musiker Ben Thomas (Gitarre) und Aaron Thomas (Bass) sowie die Warlord-Mitglieder Mark Zonder (Schlagzeug) und Jimmy Waldo (Keyboards) vertreten.

Die Keyboards spielen eine herausragende Rolle auf Moving Target, was ursprünglich auch der Plan der Band war: „I think for this album the keyboards are very important, they create the needed atmosphere and drama. I would say that we used them in a similar way that Virgin Steele did on Age Of Consent, namely to build atmosphere. I really like that haunting effect keyboards can have when used right. Like Tony Banks from Genesis does, or Tony Carey on his Planet P Project albums … Jimmy Waldo is one of those guys too.“

Moving Target – Trackliste:

1. The Road Beneath Your Wheels

2. Survival

3. Cry Wolf

4. Don’t BreakThe Silence Again

5. Back On The Streets

6. Ghost Soldiers

7. Shadowfire

8. (Tell Me) All Your Lies

9. Raise Your Fist

Mit der Band in Hochform und Giles Lavery, der eine Mischung aus Michael Kiske, Geoff Tate und Ronnie James Dio verkörpert, hat Moving Target alle Chancen, ein modernes Heavy-Metal-Klassiker zu werden.

