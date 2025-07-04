Dragonsclaw: veröffentlichen Lyric-Video „Don’t Break The Silence Again“

Dragonsclaw ist der Name einer der ersten Bands, die Giles Lavery 2010 gründete, während er noch in Sydney, Australien, lebte. Giles Lavery ist vor allem als Sänger von Warlord, Alcatrazz und Jack Starr bekannt. Darüber hinaus ist er ein äußerst produktiver Bandmanager, Musikproduzent und Mitinhaber eines Labels.

Dragonsclaws Debütalbum Prophecy wurde 2011 schnell aufgenommen, gefolgt von Judgement Day im Jahr 2013. Nun, zwölf Jahre später, ist es an der Zeit für das Nachfolgewerk Moving Target. Das dritte Album erscheint am 22. August über High Roller Records.

Seht euch schon mal im Vorab das Lyric-Video zum neuen Track Don’t Break The Silence Again hier an:

„For me the direction on Moving Target was intended to be if Judas Priest had made an album somewhere in 1985 between Defenders Of The Faith and Turbo„, beschreibt der Sänger den Sound des neuen Dragonsclaw-Albums, „with some of the second Fifth Angel album in there too.“

Keyboards spielen eine zentrale Rolle auf Moving Target, was ursprünglich auch der Plan der Band war: „I think for this album the keyboards are very important, they create the needed atmosphere and drama. I would say that we used them in a similar way that Virgin Steele did on Age Of Consent, namely to build atmosphere. I really like that haunting effect keyboards can have when used right. Like Tony Banks from Genesis does, or Tony Carey on his Planet P Project albums … Jimmy Waldo is one of those guys too.“

Das wahrscheinlich schnellste und beschwingteste Stück auf Moving Target trägt den Titel Shadowfire. Und es kommt mit einer Überraschung: „Shadowfire reminded me of a current-day Riot song, so I asked Todd Michael Hall to sing on it with me, and he was kind enough to do so!“

(Tell Me) All Your Lies, ein weiterer herausragender Track auf Moving Target, ist eine recht zugängliche Komposition und möglicherweise die eingängigste Melodie des Albums. Sie hat ein wenig von dem Wasted Years-Vibe von Iron Maiden und folgt der Adrian Smith-Schule des Songwritings. „I am glad you noticed that“, lacht der Sänger. „As I heard that too … Co-producer Thomas Mergler was largely responsible for helping to finish that song up as it wasn’t quite right and he added some very good ideas to it.“

Mit der Band in Hochform und Giles Lavery, der als Mischung aus Michael Kiske, Geoff Tate und Ronnie James Dio wahrgenommen wird, hat Moving Target alle Chancen, ein moderner Heavy Metal-Klassiker zu werden.

Dragonsclaw sind:

Giles Lavery – Gesang

Ben Thomas – Gitarre

Aaron Thomas – Bass

Jimmy Waldo – Keys

Mark Zonder – Schlagzeug