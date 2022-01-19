Elvenking: geben Neu-Veröffentlichungen der Alben Klassiker „Heathenreel“ und „The Winter Wake“ als Vinyl Jubiläums-Editionen bekannt

Die italienischen Folk Power Metaller Elvenking haben erstmals eine Vinyl Auflage von gleich zwei bahnbrechenden Alben bekannt gegeben: Ihr 2001er Debüt Heathenreel sowie der Klassiker The Winter Wake von 2006 erscheinen frisch gemastert von Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids), als Jubiläums-Vinyl Editionen am 11. März über AFM Records!

„We are relieved to finally be able to announce the Vinyl Anniversary Editions of two of our most important albums,“ verrät die Band. „The plan was to release them exactly 20 years (Heathenreel) and 15 years (The Winter Wake) after the original releases, so in 2021, but because of the prevalent situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the production process of vinyls underwent several disruptions, thus we were forced to postpone them. Finally we can announce the pre-orders!

Heathenreel (originally released in 2001) is definitely our most important album. The Album that started our journey in metal. The Album that defined our place in the world and our sound which we used to define “Folk Aggressive Metal”. The Album we made with the biggest passion and that is well cast in the memory of the metal fans of those years. A really important debut and our mission statement.

The Winter Wake (originally released in 2006) was a turning point in our career. Still our most successful album to date, this is an album born after a storming series of events that made Elvenking mature and diverge from a series of errors and ill-fated choices that were destroying the band instead of making it nurture and bloom.“

Vorbestellungen beider Platten, die in jede Folk- und Power Metal Vinyl Kollektion gehören, sind ab sofort HIER möglich, und erscheinen am 11.03.2022 in folgenden Formaten:

Elvenking online:

www.facebook.com/elvenking.official

www.instagram.com/elvenking.official