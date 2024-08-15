Heriot: veröffentlicht neue Single „At the Fortress Gate“

Die aufregendste neue Heavy-Band Großbritanniens, Heriot, hat heute ihre neue Single „At the Fortress Gate“ veröffentlicht, den zweiten Vorgeschmack auf ihr lang erwartetes Debütalbum. Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell wird am 27.09.2024 über Century Media veröffentlicht.

Aufgenommen mit Josh Middleton (Sylosis, Architects) und dem Grammy-Preisträger Will Putney (End, Fit For An Autopsy, Better Lovers), könnt ihr euch At The Fortress Gate hier anhören: https://heriot.lnk.to/DevouredByTheMouthOfHell

Das Video zu At The Fortress Gate wurde unter der Regie des langjährigen Band-Kollegen, Harry Steel, bei Heriots Auftritten in diesem Sommer beim Hellfest, Jera On Air, Download Festival, Resurrection, Rock Am Ring und Rock Im Park gefilmt.

Pre-order hier: https://heriot.lnk.to/DevouredByTheMouthOfHell

Die Band kommentiert: „At The Fortress Gate blends elements from both our early and newer influences. It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live over this festival season, and we can’t wait to add it in the set for the Fit For An Autopsy tour later this year!“

Heriot Live:

09.09.2024 No Play Festival, Liverpool

27.09.2024 Exchange, Bristol [Album-Release-Show – Ausverkauft]

Mit Fit For An Autopsy, Sylosis und Darkest Hour:

22.11.2024 Electric Brixton, London

23.11.2024 Stylus, Leeds

24.11.2024 QMU, Glasgow

26.11.2024 O2 Ritz, Manchester

27.11.2024 O2 Institute, Birmingham

28.11.2024 SWX, Bristol

30.11.2024 Doornroosje, Nijmegen

01.12.2024 Kavka Zappa, Antwerpen, Belgien

02.12.2024 Gruenspan, Hamburg, Deutschland

03.12.2024 Pustervik, Göteborg, Schweden

04.12.2024 John Dee, Oslo, Norwegen

05.12.2024 Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, Schweden

07.12.2024 Aaniwalli, Helsinki, Finnland

09.12.2024 Amager Bio, Kopenhagen, Dänemark

10.12.2024 Hole44, Berlin, Deutschland

11.12.2024 Proxima, Warschau, Polen

12.12.2024 Meet Factory, Prag, Tschechische Republik

13.12.2024 Reithalle, Dresden, Deutschland

14.12.2024 Barba Negra, Budapest, Ungarn

15.12.2024 Simm City, Wien, Österreich

17.12.2024 Live Club, Mailand, Italien

18.12.2024 Z7, Pratteln, Schweiz

19.12.2024 Backstage, München, Deutschland

20.12.2024 Substage, Karlsruhe, Deutschland

21.12.2024 Essigfabrik, Köln, Deutschland