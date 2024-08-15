Heriot: veröffentlicht neue Single „At the Fortress Gate“

Die aufregendste neue Heavy-Band Großbritanniens, Heriot, hat heute ihre neue Single „At the Fortress Gate“ veröffentlicht, den zweiten Vorgeschmack auf ihr lang erwartetes Debütalbum. Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell wird am 27.09.2024 über Century Media veröffentlicht.
Aufgenommen mit Josh Middleton (Sylosis, Architects) und dem Grammy-Preisträger Will Putney (End, Fit For An Autopsy, Better Lovers), könnt ihr euch At The Fortress Gate hier anhören: https://heriot.lnk.to/DevouredByTheMouthOfHell
Das Video zu At The Fortress Gate wurde unter der Regie des langjährigen Band-Kollegen, Harry Steel, bei Heriots Auftritten in diesem Sommer beim Hellfest, Jera On Air, Download Festival, Resurrection, Rock Am Ring und Rock Im Park gefilmt.
Pre-order hier: https://heriot.lnk.to/DevouredByTheMouthOfHell
Die Band kommentiert: „At The Fortress Gate blends elements from both our early and newer influences. It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live over this festival season, and we can’t wait to add it in the set for the Fit For An Autopsy tour later this year!“
Heriot Live:
09.09.2024 No Play Festival, Liverpool
27.09.2024 Exchange, Bristol [Album-Release-Show – Ausverkauft]
Mit Fit For An Autopsy, Sylosis und Darkest Hour:
22.11.2024 Electric Brixton, London
23.11.2024 Stylus, Leeds
24.11.2024 QMU, Glasgow
26.11.2024 O2 Ritz, Manchester
27.11.2024 O2 Institute, Birmingham
28.11.2024 SWX, Bristol
30.11.2024 Doornroosje, Nijmegen
01.12.2024 Kavka Zappa, Antwerpen, Belgien
02.12.2024 Gruenspan, Hamburg, Deutschland
03.12.2024 Pustervik, Göteborg, Schweden
04.12.2024 John Dee, Oslo, Norwegen
05.12.2024 Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, Schweden
07.12.2024 Aaniwalli, Helsinki, Finnland
09.12.2024 Amager Bio, Kopenhagen, Dänemark
10.12.2024 Hole44, Berlin, Deutschland
11.12.2024 Proxima, Warschau, Polen
12.12.2024 Meet Factory, Prag, Tschechische Republik
13.12.2024 Reithalle, Dresden, Deutschland
14.12.2024 Barba Negra, Budapest, Ungarn
15.12.2024 Simm City, Wien, Österreich
17.12.2024 Live Club, Mailand, Italien
18.12.2024 Z7, Pratteln, Schweiz
19.12.2024 Backstage, München, Deutschland
20.12.2024 Substage, Karlsruhe, Deutschland
21.12.2024 Essigfabrik, Köln, Deutschland