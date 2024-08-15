Bewitcher: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video „Dystopic Demonolatry“

Die besten Melodien gehören dem Teufel, und Bewitcher, das Bastard-Triptychon aus Portland, ist zurückgekehrt, um den Rock n‘ Roll im Namen Baphomets zurückzuerobern. Heute ist der Farbcode magenta, wenn Bewitcher euch einladen, ihrem unheiligen Kreis für Dystopic Demonolatry beizutreten.

„Any of you fuckers spent your Friday nights taping heavy metal videos to VHS off the ‚Ball or Loud?! Well, we sure as shit did! Join us as we dive into the late 80’s and early 90’s where metal music was relegated to late night cable TV. Like a lost cable-access performance, Dystopic Demonolatry is raucous, raw, and ripping from beginning to end! We hope you dig it.“ – A. Magus

Spell Shock erscheint am 27.09.2024 und kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://bewitcher.lnk.to/SpellShock