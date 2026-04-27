Obscura: kündigen EU/UK Tour „Shred Fest 2027“ an

Obscura feiern ihr 25-jähriges Jubiläum mit der ambitioniertesten Europa- und UK-Tour ihrer Karriere. Das Shred Fest 2027 vereint einige der besten Vertreter des Extreme Metal – darunter Pestilence, Cryptic Shift, Thus und Dvrk. 39 Konzerte. Keine Ruhetage.

„2027 marks the 25th anniversary of Obscura, and we are kicking off the year with the longest European & UK run we have ever undertaken. 39 shows with no days off — a true statement. Remember: it’s not a tour if there’s a day off. Shred Fest 2027 brings together some of the finest representatives of European extreme metal, featuring bands from France, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Joined by the legendary Dutch Pestilence, the UK’s avant-garde force Cryptic Shift, Denmark’s progressive/melodic death metal act Thus, and France’s relentless Dvrk, we will perform across the continent for weeks, culminating in a hometown show in Munich, Germany. Spread the word, bring your friends, and support all bands from start to finish — see you all in 2027.” – Steffen Kummerer

Obscura – Shred Fest 2027

w/ Pestilence, Cryptic Shift, Thus & Dvrk

1/20 🇩🇪 Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

1/21 🇳🇱 Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg

1/22 🇩🇪 Dresden – Club Puschkin

1/23 🇩🇪 Dortmund – Junkyard

1/24 🇩🇪 Berlin – Lido

1/25 🇵🇱 Warsaw – Proxima

1/26 🇨🇿 Ostrava – Barrák Music Club

1/27 🇦🇹 Vienna – Szene

1/28 🇦🇹 Salzburg – Rockhouse

1/29 🇨🇭 Frauenfeld – Eisenwerk

1/30 🇨🇭 Geneva – Usine

1/31 🇮🇹 Treviso – New Age

2/1 🇮🇹 Rome – Orion

2/2 🇮🇹 Milan – Legend Club

2/3 🇫🇷 Grenoble – L’Ilyade

2/4 🇫🇷 Montpellier – Victoire 2

2/5 🇪🇸 Barcelona – Wolf

2/6 🇪🇸 Madrid – Revi Live

2/7 🇪🇸 Sevilla – Sala Custom

2/8 🇵🇹 Lisbon – República da Música

2/9 🇵🇹 Porto – Mouco

2/10 🇪🇸 Pamplona – Totem

2/11 🇫🇷 Toulouse – Le Rex

2/12 🇫🇷 Limoges – CCO John Lennon

2/13 🇫🇷 Angers – Le Chabada

2/14 🇫🇷 Paris – Petit Bain

2/15 🇬🇧 Southampton – The Engine Rooms

2/16 🇬🇧 Birmingham – O2 Institute

2/17 🇮🇪 Dublin – Opium

2/18 🇬🇧 Glasgow – Slay

2/19 🇬🇧 Manchester – Rebellion

2/20 🇬🇧 London – The Underworld

2/21 🇧🇪 Kortrijk – DVG Club

2/22 🇫🇷 Nancy – L’Autre Canal

2/23 🇳🇱 Leeuwarden – Neushoorn

2/24 🇩🇪 Hamburg – Uebel & Gefährlich

2/25 🇩🇪 Trockau – Music Center

2/26 🇩🇪 Lindau – Club Vaudeville

2/27 🇩🇪 Munich – Feierwerk

Tickets sind ab dem 28. April um 12:00 Uhr MEZ über realmofobscura.com erhältlich.