Rage: müssen zukünftig ohne Marcos Rodriguez planen

Wie Heavy Metal Urgestein Peter „Peavy“ Wagner heute über die Rage Social Media-Kanäle mitteilte, verlässt Gitarrist Marcos Rodriguez die Band aus rein persönlichen Gründen. Diese Gründe machen es für ihn notwendig, die Zelte bei den Ruhrpöttlern von Rage ab- und zu neuen Ufern aufzubrechen. Der 41-jährige Rodriguez stieß 2015 zur Band und löste damals Victor Smolski ab. Des Weiteren teilte Peavy mit, dass er die Band nun wieder in ein Quartett umwandeln will – mit zwei Gitarren an seiner Seite. Dazu sucht er nun die perfekte Besetzung, die so powert, wie es Rage in den 90er Jahren taten – nur moderner. Offenbar hat er da schon ziemlich konkrete Ideen, denn schon sehr bald will er das neue, komplette Rage Line-Up vorstellen.

Hier das Statement von Peavy:

Changes in the Rage line-up – Peavy explains the reasons

Hi Rageheads, this is Peavy…

….there are some changes coming up in the Rage Camp that I want to inform you about. Our friend and guitar player Marcos Rodriguez will not perform with Rage anymore due to personal and private reasons that make it necessary for him to move on.

There are no bad feelings or arguments between us, we will continue being friends and we will surely continue making music together, just a bit more „behind the scenes“. Life is changing constantly and so it is for us. As I want only the best for my friends, I accept his decision and wish him all the best for his future, so do all of us in the Rage Camp.

At the same time I’m planning for the future of Rage! Now, I am thinking about upgrading the band into a four piece line up with two guitar men at my side! My vision is to get a perfect line up in the way Rage sounded in the 90`s, only better and at a modern level. We´re working hard right now to bring Rage on that new level! Very soon we will present you the retreaded shape of the Rage Metal institution!

Watch out for upcoming news and stay healthy, so we can celebrate our favourite music and songs as soon as the corona crisis is under control…

Your Metal brother… Peavy