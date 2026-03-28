Sylosis: veröffentlichen Live-Video zu „All Glory, No Valour“ im Vorfeld ihrer Nordamerika-Tournee

Die britische Metal-Band Sylosis bereitet sich darauf vor, ihre gewaltige, riffgeladene Live-Show auf der Nordhalbkugel zu präsentieren.
Nächste Woche startet die Band eine gigantische, einmonatige Tournee durch Nordamerika, zusammen mit Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost und Life Cycles.
Um die Stimmung anzuheizen, haben Sylosis ein atemberaubendes Live-Video zu ihrem Song All Glory, No Valour veröffentlicht. Es entstand während ihres legendären Auftritts im Londoner Forum im letzten Monat – einem Höhepunkt ihrer bisher größten Headliner-Tour.
Sylosis kommentieren: „All Glory, No Valour is a collective favourite from The New Flesh. Since the early demos, the song always stood out as one of the most aggressive that the band has ever put together. Instead of a standard video, we agreed that releasing a live version of it at some point would be best so listeners could really connect with the energy of the track. Filmed at our biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town, this video really captures the essence of our live performance. Catch us live across North America over the next couple of months with Bleed From Within and across UK & Europe early next year with Whitechapel. We’ll see you soon.“
Sylosis – The Zenith Tour
North America 2026
w/ Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost & Life Cycles
02/04 – Worcester MA, The Palladium *LOW TICKETS
03/04 – Montreal QC, Theatre Beanfield *SOLD OUT
04/04 – Toronto ON, Opera House *SOLD OUT
06/04 – Philadelphia PA, Theatre of the Living Arts
07/04 – Lakewood OH, The Roxy
08/04 – Millville PA, Mr Smalls
10/04 – Detroit MI, St Andrew’s Hall
11/04 – Grand Rapids MI, Elevation
12/04 – Chicago IL, House of Blues
14/04 – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theatre
15/04 – Lincoln NE, Bourbon Theatre
17/04 – Denver CO, Bluebird Theatre
19/04 – Boise ID, Shrine Social Club
20/04 – Seattle WA, The Crocodile
21/04 – Portland OR, Hawthorne Theatre
22/04 – Roseville CA, Goldfield Trading Post
24/04 – Los Angeles CA, The Regent Theatre
25/04 – Pomona CA, The Glass House
26/04 – Phenoix AZ, Crescent Ballroom
28/04 – Austin TX, Come and Take It Live
29/04 – Dallas TX, Granada Theater
01/05 – Tampa FL, The Orpheum
02/05 – Atlanta GA, The Masquerade *UPGRADE*
03/05 – Greensboro NC, Hangar 1819
05/05 – Richmond VA, Canal Club
06/05 – Baltimore MD, Nevermore Hall
07/05 – New York NY, Gramercy Theatre
Tickets: https://sylosis-band.com
Sommerfestival 2026
19/06 – FR Clisson, Hellfest
Anfang dieses Monats kündigten Sylosis eine beeindruckende Tour mit sechs Terminen an, die sie im Januar 2027 gemeinsam mit der amerikanischen Deathcore-Band Whitechapel durch Großbritannien und Irland führen wird. Diese Tournee wird auch auf das europäische Festland kommen, wobei Whitechapel als Headliner auftreten werden und Sylosis als Vorband supporten. Die Tourdaten findet ihr hier.
Sylosis online:
https://www.facebook.com/Sylosis/
https://www.instagram.com/sylosisofficial/