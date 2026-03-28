Sylosis: veröffentlichen Live-Video zu „All Glory, No Valour“ im Vorfeld ihrer Nordamerika-Tournee

Die britische Metal-Band Sylosis bereitet sich darauf vor, ihre gewaltige, riffgeladene Live-Show auf der Nordhalbkugel zu präsentieren.

Nächste Woche startet die Band eine gigantische, einmonatige Tournee durch Nordamerika, zusammen mit Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost und Life Cycles.

Um die Stimmung anzuheizen, haben Sylosis ein atemberaubendes Live-Video zu ihrem Song All Glory, No Valour veröffentlicht. Es entstand während ihres legendären Auftritts im Londoner Forum im letzten Monat – einem Höhepunkt ihrer bisher größten Headliner-Tour.

Sylosis kommentieren: „All Glory, No Valour is a collective favourite from The New Flesh. Since the early demos, the song always stood out as one of the most aggressive that the band has ever put together. Instead of a standard video, we agreed that releasing a live version of it at some point would be best so listeners could really connect with the energy of the track. Filmed at our biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town, this video really captures the essence of our live performance. Catch us live across North America over the next couple of months with Bleed From Within and across UK & Europe early next year with Whitechapel. We’ll see you soon.“

Sylosis – The Zenith Tour

North America 2026

w/ Bleed From Within, Great American Ghost & Life Cycles

02/04 – Worcester MA, The Palladium *LOW TICKETS

03/04 – Montreal QC, Theatre Beanfield *SOLD OUT

04/04 – Toronto ON, Opera House *SOLD OUT

06/04 – Philadelphia PA, Theatre of the Living Arts

07/04 – Lakewood OH, The Roxy

08/04 – Millville PA, Mr Smalls

10/04 – Detroit MI, St Andrew’s Hall

11/04 – Grand Rapids MI, Elevation

12/04 – Chicago IL, House of Blues

14/04 – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theatre

15/04 – Lincoln NE, Bourbon Theatre

17/04 – Denver CO, Bluebird Theatre

19/04 – Boise ID, Shrine Social Club

20/04 – Seattle WA, The Crocodile

21/04 – Portland OR, Hawthorne Theatre

22/04 – Roseville CA, Goldfield Trading Post

24/04 – Los Angeles CA, The Regent Theatre

25/04 – Pomona CA, The Glass House

26/04 – Phenoix AZ, Crescent Ballroom

28/04 – Austin TX, Come and Take It Live

29/04 – Dallas TX, Granada Theater

01/05 – Tampa FL, The Orpheum

02/05 – Atlanta GA, The Masquerade *UPGRADE*

03/05 – Greensboro NC, Hangar 1819

05/05 – Richmond VA, Canal Club

06/05 – Baltimore MD, Nevermore Hall

07/05 – New York NY, Gramercy Theatre

Tickets: https://sylosis-band.com

Sommerfestival 2026

19/06 – FR Clisson, Hellfest

Anfang dieses Monats kündigten Sylosis eine beeindruckende Tour mit sechs Terminen an, die sie im Januar 2027 gemeinsam mit der amerikanischen Deathcore-Band Whitechapel durch Großbritannien und Irland führen wird. Diese Tournee wird auch auf das europäische Festland kommen, wobei Whitechapel als Headliner auftreten werden und Sylosis als Vorband supporten. Die Tourdaten findet ihr hier.

Sylosis online:

https://www.facebook.com/Sylosis/

https://www.instagram.com/sylosisofficial/