Whitechapel: kündigen Headliner-Tournee durch Europa für Anfang 2027 an

Whitechapel freuen sich, ihre Rückkehr nach Europa im Januar 2027 anzukündigen. Mit dabei sind Sylosis, 200 Stabwounds und Tribal Gaze.
Die Band kündigt ihre Tournee mit einem brandneuen Video zum Song Nothing Is Coming For Any Of Us an.
Whitechapel-Gitarrist Alex Wade kommentiert: „We are excited to announce the Burn Forever European Tour 2027. This will mark a long over due full European headline run featuring some of the sickest names in modern metal. The mainland Europe dates we will be headlining while all of the UK dates we will be co-headlining with Sylosis with them closing. We look forward to seeing everyone out there, new fans and old, don’t miss it!“
Whitechapel – Burn Forever European Tour 2027
w/ Sylosis, 200 Stabwounds, Tribal Gaze
1/22/2027 – Hellraiser – Leipzig, Germany
1/23/2027 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt am Main, Germany
1/24/2027 – Trix – Antwerp, Belgium
1/26/2027 – The Academy – Dublin, Ireland *
1/28/2027 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, Scotland *
1/29/2027 – Electric Ballroom – London, England *
1/30/2027 – Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester, England *
1/31/2027 – O2 Academy – Bristol, England *
2/01/2027 – XOYO – Birmingham, England *
2/03/2027 – Trabendo – Paris, France
2/05/2027 – Sala Lab/Wagon – Madrid, Spain
2/06/2027 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, Spain
2/07/2027 – Rayonne – Lyon, France
2/09/2027 – Magazzini Generali – Milan, Italy
2/10/2027 – Z7 Konzertfabrik – Pratteln, Switzerland
2/12/2027 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany
2/13/2027 – Große Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, Germany
2/14/2027 – Tivoli Vredenburg – Ronda – Utrecht, Netherlands
2/16/2027 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic
2/17/2027 – Arena – Vienna, Austria
2/19/2027 – Backstage – Munich, Germany
2/20/2027 – Metropol – Berlin, Germany
2/21/2027 – Amager Bio – Copenhagen, Denmark
2/23/2027 – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway
2/24/2027 – Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden
2/26/2027 – Tavara-asema – Tampere, Finland
2/27/2027 – Aeeniwalli – Helsinki, Finland
2/28/2027 – Helitehas – Tallinn, Estonia
3/01/2027 – Spelet – Riga, Latvia
3/02/2027 – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland
*UK-Termine mit Sylosis als Co-Headliner
Whitechapel – US-Termine
w/ Slaughter To Prevail, Atilla
March 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
March 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
March 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
March 28 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
March 29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
March 30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater **Off-date w/ @ideclarewarband @miserywhip.pdx and @eartheaterofficial
April 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April 3 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **Off-date w/ @carnifex and @rev3rent_
April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 6 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
April 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 9 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa **Off-date w/ @interarmamusic and @ugabugaband
April 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
April 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
April 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
April 14 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
April 15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
April 16 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s **Off-date w/ @bloodtithema and @iron.gate.metal
April 17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
April 18 – Toronto, ON @ History
April 20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 21 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
April 22 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
-End Tour-
May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *
May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *
*Festival Performance
Headline-Termine
w/ @entheosofficial @trache0tomy and @mauleddc
May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
May 12 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
May 13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Whitechapel sind:
Phil Bozeman – Gesang
Ben Savage – Leadgitarre
Alex Wade – Rhythmusgitarre
Zach Householder – Gitarre
Gabe Crisp – Bass
Brandon Zackey – Schlagzeug
