Whitechapel: kündigen Headliner-Tournee durch Europa für Anfang 2027 an

Whitechapel freuen sich, ihre Rückkehr nach Europa im Januar 2027 anzukündigen. Mit dabei sind Sylosis, 200 Stabwounds und Tribal Gaze.

Die Band kündigt ihre Tournee mit einem brandneuen Video zum Song Nothing Is Coming For Any Of Us an.

Whitechapel-Gitarrist Alex Wade kommentiert: „We are excited to announce the Burn Forever European Tour 2027. This will mark a long over due full European headline run featuring some of the sickest names in modern metal. The mainland Europe dates we will be headlining while all of the UK dates we will be co-headlining with Sylosis with them closing. We look forward to seeing everyone out there, new fans and old, don’t miss it!“

Whitechapel – Burn Forever European Tour 2027

w/ Sylosis, 200 Stabwounds, Tribal Gaze

1/22/2027 – Hellraiser – Leipzig, Germany

1/23/2027 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt am Main, Germany

1/24/2027 – Trix – Antwerp, Belgium

1/26/2027 – The Academy – Dublin, Ireland *

1/28/2027 – SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, Scotland *

1/29/2027 – Electric Ballroom – London, England *

1/30/2027 – Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester, England *

1/31/2027 – O2 Academy – Bristol, England *

2/01/2027 – XOYO – Birmingham, England *

2/03/2027 – Trabendo – Paris, France

2/05/2027 – Sala Lab/Wagon – Madrid, Spain

2/06/2027 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, Spain

2/07/2027 – Rayonne – Lyon, France

2/09/2027 – Magazzini Generali – Milan, Italy

2/10/2027 – Z7 Konzertfabrik – Pratteln, Switzerland

2/12/2027 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

2/13/2027 – Große Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, Germany

2/14/2027 – Tivoli Vredenburg – Ronda – Utrecht, Netherlands

2/16/2027 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic

2/17/2027 – Arena – Vienna, Austria

2/19/2027 – Backstage – Munich, Germany

2/20/2027 – Metropol – Berlin, Germany

2/21/2027 – Amager Bio – Copenhagen, Denmark

2/23/2027 – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway

2/24/2027 – Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden

2/26/2027 – Tavara-asema – Tampere, Finland

2/27/2027 – Aeeniwalli – Helsinki, Finland

2/28/2027 – Helitehas – Tallinn, Estonia

3/01/2027 – Spelet – Riga, Latvia

3/02/2027 – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland

*UK-Termine mit Sylosis als Co-Headliner

Whitechapel – US-Termine

w/ Slaughter To Prevail, Atilla

March 21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

March 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

March 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 28 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

March 29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

March 30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater **Off-date w/ @ideclarewarband @miserywhip.pdx and @eartheaterofficial

April 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 3 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **Off-date w/ @carnifex and @rev3rent_

April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 6 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

April 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 9 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa **Off-date w/ @interarmamusic and @ugabugaband

April 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

April 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

April 14 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

April 16 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s **Off-date w/ @bloodtithema and @iron.gate.metal

April 17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

April 18 – Toronto, ON @ History

April 20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 21 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 22 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

-End Tour-

May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *

May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

*Festival Performance

Headline-Termine

w/ @entheosofficial @trache0tomy and @mauleddc

May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

May 12 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

May 13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Whitechapel sind:

Phil Bozeman – Gesang

Ben Savage – Leadgitarre

Alex Wade – Rhythmusgitarre

Zach Householder – Gitarre

Gabe Crisp – Bass

Brandon Zackey – Schlagzeug

Whitechapel online:

