Sees: unterschreiben bei Agonia Records

Die finnische Post-Metal-Band Sees aus Tampere hat einen Plattenvertrag mit Agonia Records unterzeichnet. Das Signin wurde gefilmt und kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Band kommentiert: „We’re excited to announce that we have signed a deal with Agonia Records, and we are looking forward to see what this opportunity will present us in the future!“

Sees (finnisch für „ruhig“ oder „gelassen“) wurde 2024 von erfahrenen Musikern (Surut, Junktone, Skein, Vala, Pofony) gegründet. „Years of combined experience with released music and touring has clarified for us what we want to pursue with Sees”, reflektiert die Band. “We want to leave our mark with distinctive and ambitious music, which can also be seen as a counterforce to today’s throwaway culture.“

Sees haben die Aufnahmen für ihr Debütalbum Suoja (finnisch für „Zuflucht“) abgeschlossen. Veröffentlichungsdatum, Cover und weitere Details werden in Kürze bekanntgegeben. Das Album wurde von Tuomas Kokko (Sara, Swallow The Sun, Luna Kills, Ghost Brigade, Timo Rautiainen & Trio Niskalaukaus) aufgenommen und produziert. „The core of our Finnish-language, scream-led music is built around the dynamics of aggressive heaviness and atmospheric soundscaping“, erklären Sees.

Die Band ist Fans von Cult Of Luna, Amenra, Converge, Isis, Russian Circles, Nine Inch Nails etc. zu empfehlen.

Sees sind:

Ville Ylinen – Gesang

Jarno Ojala – Gitarre

J-P Heimolinna (Gitarre

Juha Höyssä – Bass

Kari Ruissalo – Schlagzeug

Sees online:

https://www.facebook.com/seesyhtye

https://www.instagram.com/seesyhtye/