The Mugshots: präsentieren ihre erste Single „The Nameless“ feat. Andy LaRocque, Sakis Tolis und Jim Mutilator

Es ist soweit: Die Türen zu Gloomy, Eerie And Weird, dem neuen Album von The Mugshots, öffnen sich. Es verspricht, eine der vielseitigsten und visionärsten Veröffentlichungen der internationalen Szene zu werden. Den Anfang macht The Nameless, eine Mischung aus Dark Horror Rock, Gothic, Post-Punk und Heavy Metal, mit der großartigen Zusammenarbeit von Andy LaRocque, Sakis Tolis und Jim Mutilator.

Das spektakuläre Video, erstellt und bearbeitet von Cristiano Mondini im TRK Studio, ist hier verfügbar:

Das Album Gloomy, Eerie, And Weird erscheint am 17. April 2026 und kann ab sofort als LP, CD und Bundle vorbestellt werden.

Mickey E. Vil, der langjährige Bandleader, kommentierte den Song: „When I spoke with Andy LaRocque years ago about his possible participation in a The Mugshots song, I composed a song that was meant to sound as Metal as possible. Once I received the solo, I felt something was still missing: a bass worthy of the best old-school Metal and an evocative narrative. Why not, after 30 years, create a temporary reunion between two historic members of the glorious Greek Black Metal scene? Sakis Tolis and Jim Mutilator, founding members of the original Rotting Christ lineup, have completed the work in the best possible way. All this was completed by the monumental work of Cristiano Mondini (TRK Studio), who created on paper the dystopic world of The Nameless, somewhere between W. Burroughs, P. Dick and H. Thompson„.

