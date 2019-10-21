A Pale Horse Named Death: veröffentlichen 7″ Single „Uncovered“

A Pale Horse Named Death legen mit Uncovered eine spezielle Veröffentlichung vor. Uncovered ist eine auf weltweit 300 Stück limitierte 7″ Single und enthält Coverversionen von Three Dog Nights One sowie The Cures Prayers For Rain. Die Single ist ab sofort exklusiv im Long Branch Records Labelshop, digital und auf der kommenden Tour erhältlich.

Sänger und Gitarrist Sal Abruscato zur 7″ Single Uncovered: „It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7“ cover album. Eric Morgan suggested The Cures Prayers For Rain and Johnny Kelly suggested 3Dog Nights One I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process.“

Ab dem 16. Oktober ist das Quintett, um die ehemaligen Type O Negative Mitglieder Sal Abruscato und Johnny Kelly, im Rahmen der Season Of The Dead Tour 2019 auch wieder in Europa unterwegs und spielt unter anderem 7 Daten in Deutschland und Österreich. Tickets sind ab sofort erhältlich!

Uncovered wurde von Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) bei Maor Appelbaum Mastering gemastert. Für das Artwork zeichnet sich der Künstler Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle Of Filth etc.) verantwortlich.

Uncovered ist hier bestellbar: https://aphnd.lnk.to/uncovered

Season Of The Dead Tour 2019

22.10.19 AT, Vienna – Viper Room

23.10.19 CZ, Ostrava – Barrack Club

24.10.19 DE, Dresden – Beatpol

25.10.19 DE, Leipzig – UT Connewitz

26.10.19 DE, Geislingen – MieV

27.10.19 DE, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

28.10.19 DE, Cologne – Helios37

29.10.19 DE, Bielefeld – Movie

30.10.19 NL, Rotterdam – Baroeg

31.10.19 UK, Milton Keynes – The Crauford Arms

02.11.19 UK, Leeds – Damnation Festival

03.11.19 IE, Dublin – The Grand Social

04.11.19 UK, Liverpool – Phase One

05.11.19 UK, London – Underworld

Line-Up:

Sal Abruscato – Gitarre, Gesang

Joe Taylor – Gitarre

Eddie Heedles – Gitarre

Eric Morgan – Bass

Johnny Kelly – Schlagzeug