Absu: Europatour ist gestartet

Die mythologische Okkult-Metal-Band Absu hat gestern ihre lang erwarteten Europatournee gestartet. Die US-amerikanische Metal-Band hat sich für dieses besondere Event mit Zemial zusammengetan, um das 30-jährige Jubiläum ihres Kultalbums The Sun Of Tiphareth feiern. Die Tournee hat am 27. November in Schweden begonnen.

Tour-Termine:

27.11.2025: Göteborg SE: The Abyss Festival*

28.11.2025: Hirschaid DE: Braincrusher In Hell

29.11.2025: Oudenaarde BE: Unholy Congregation

30.11.2025: Oberhausen DE: Helvete

01.12.2025: Paris FR: Backstage By The Mill

02.12.2025: Weiher DE: Live Music Hall

03.12.2025: Trier DE: Mergener Hof

04.12.2025: Aarburg CH: Musigburg

05.12.2025: Torino IT: Cap10100

06.12.2025: S. Donà di Piave IT: Revolver

07.12.2025: Vienna AT: Viper Room

08.12.2025: Prague CZ: Futurum

09.12.2025: Krakow PL: Hype Park

10.12.2025: Warsaw PL: Hydrozagadka

11.12.2025: Leipzig DE: Hellraiser

12.12.2025: Eindhoven NL: Eindhoven Metal Meeting

13.12.2025: Oldenburg DE: MTS Records

14.12.2025: Erfurt DE: From Hell

= nur Absu

Der Frontmann von Absu erklärt: “2025 will memorialize 30 years of Absu’s sophomore invocation The Sun Of Tiphareth, an album that represents the metaphysical association between phenomenon and noumenon – illusory versus tangible. Within its augmented sense of arcane determination, this album furthered the mythological occult metal approach. Of chaos, the Deep will respond.”

