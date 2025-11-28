Absu: Europatour ist gestartet

Die mythologische Okkult-Metal-Band Absu hat gestern ihre lang erwarteten Europatournee gestartet. Die US-amerikanische Metal-Band hat sich für dieses besondere Event mit Zemial zusammengetan, um das 30-jährige Jubiläum ihres Kultalbums The Sun Of Tiphareth feiern. Die Tournee hat am 27. November in Schweden begonnen.
Tour-Termine:
27.11.2025: Göteborg SE: The Abyss Festival*
28.11.2025: Hirschaid DE: Braincrusher In Hell
29.11.2025: Oudenaarde BE: Unholy Congregation
30.11.2025: Oberhausen DE: Helvete
01.12.2025: Paris FR: Backstage By The Mill
02.12.2025: Weiher DE: Live Music Hall
03.12.2025: Trier DE: Mergener Hof
04.12.2025: Aarburg CH: Musigburg
05.12.2025: Torino IT: Cap10100
06.12.2025: S. Donà di Piave IT: Revolver
07.12.2025: Vienna AT: Viper Room
08.12.2025: Prague CZ: Futurum
09.12.2025: Krakow PL: Hype Park
10.12.2025: Warsaw PL: Hydrozagadka
11.12.2025: Leipzig DE: Hellraiser
12.12.2025: Eindhoven NL: Eindhoven Metal Meeting
13.12.2025: Oldenburg DE: MTS Records
14.12.2025: Erfurt DE: From Hell
- = nur Absu
Der Frontmann von Absu erklärt: “2025 will memorialize 30 years of Absu’s sophomore invocation The Sun Of Tiphareth, an album that represents the metaphysical association between phenomenon and noumenon – illusory versus tangible. Within its augmented sense of arcane determination, this album furthered the mythological occult metal approach. Of chaos, the Deep will respond.”