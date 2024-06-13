Dream Evil: kündigen neues Album „Metal Gods“ an und veröffentlichen daraus erste Single

Die schwedische Heavy Metal-Band Dream Evil sind endlich zurück! Sieben Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album Six haben die Göteborger Autoren des The Book Of Heavy Metal ihr neues, siebtes Studioalbum mit dem programmatischen Titel Metal Gods angekündigt, das am 26. Juli weltweit erscheinen wird.

Hört euch jetzt die erste Single des Albums und den Eröffnungstrack Metal Gods an, auch in einem kraftvollen Video-Clip unter der Regie von Patric Ullaeus. Seht euch das Musikvideo dazu hier an:

Stream der neuen Single hier: https://DreamEvil.lnk.to/MetalGodsNe

Dream Evil haben sich mit folgendem Kommentar zu ihrem neuen Album Metal Gods gemeldet: “Dream Evil are finally back! It has been seven years since we released our latest album Six, so we are stoked to return with a vengeance now! The wait should not be in vain for anybody, as we are extremely happy with the outcome of all tracks on Metal Gods. It’s a loud and clear statement for Dream Evil and a respectful nod to our influences as well as to the traditional melodic Heavy Metal movement in general. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do!?”

Dream Evil fügen ergänzend zum Metal Gods-Titeltrack und dem Video hinzu: “It’s all about our Heavy Metal heroes in the past and present, a tribute to the Metal Gods who created and perfected the genre Heavy Metal. It’s always a blast to work with Patric Ullaeus and to watch the magic he creates…Play loud and enjoy!”

Metal Gods wurde erneut von Dream Evil-Gitarrist Fredrik Nordström in seinem legendären Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.) aufgenommen und gemischt und enthält ein Coverartwork von Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.). ) und enthält zehn neue Songs aus purem Stahl, die mit Schlagzeuger Sören Fardvik das neueste Line-Up vorstellen und Gastauftritte von Jonathan Thorpenberg (The Unguided), Tommy Johansson (Ex-Sabaton) und Chris Amott (Ex-Arch Enemy / Dark Tranquillity) an der Leadgitarre beinhalten.

Metal Gods wird als Standard Jewelcase CD, 180gr. LP (entweder als schwarzes Vinyl oder als transparentes, sonnengelbes Vinyl, limitiert auf 300x) oder als Digitales Album erhältlich sein.

Jetzt Metal Gods hier vorbestellen!