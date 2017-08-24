Hier für euch die aktuelle Liste mit den Konzerten im August und September 2017 in der Helvete in Oberhausen:

25 Aug Dirty D Sire, Gina Goas Wild, Signs of Huma

31 Aug Cenotaph, Atomgott

04 Sep Carnivore Diprosopus, Gutslit, Stillbirth,

08 Sep Iron Thor, Cherokee

09 Sep Drop Bear

11 Sep Immolation, Melechesh, Azarath

16 Sep All But One

21 Sep Cattle Decapitation, Broken Hope, Hideous D

22 Sep Deus Inversus CD Release Party

23 Sep Onslaught, Artillery + Support

28 Sep Serious Black – Magic World Tour

30 Sep Horna, Thy Darkened Shade, Shaarimoth

Quelle: www.helvete.de

