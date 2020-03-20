Hemlock: sagen European & UK Adventure Tour 2020 ab

Hier das Statement der Las Vegas Metaller:

Hello to all of our HEMLOCK Family, Friends and Fans 🙂

First off… we sincerely hope all of you are safe and healthy during this delicate time.

We have been holding out hoping to hear some better news this week…

But it seems like things are only getting worse before they will slowly start to get better.

So of course like the rest of the Enitre Entertainment World getting put on pause…

Hemlock is also going to postpone our entire 37 Show Tour until a Safer and Healthier Time Frame.

But Hemlock Loves to Rock and we will definitely be back for more Tourdates all around the world 🙂

For now we will work on finishing up our New Album. We have 18 New Hemlock Songs in the works…

And then we’ll narrow them down to the 12 Strongest and Catchiest Hemlock Anthems. Before you know it

we all will be able to Scream and Sing Along to some New HEMLOCK Tunes with Smiles on our Faces 🙂

MUSIC is the Soundtracks of All of our Lives….and Please remember that Life is Precious…

You Never Know how much time you have left….so Please take care of each other, be kind and

compassionate, be Creative and Try as Hard as You can to make Yourself the Best YOU!!!

Smile Always 🙂 Laugh Always 🙂 Headbang Often!!! And just be a Good Human Being!!!

NO TIME FOR SORROW 🙂 HEMLOCK LOVES YOU ALL!!!

HemLIFE…HemLOCK…HemLOVE