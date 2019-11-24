Imminence: veröffentlichen Akustikversion „Infectious“ von ihrem neuen Album „Turn The Light On“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlicht heute ihre Akustikversion von Infectious von ihrem neusten Album Turn The Light On!
Schaut euch den Audio Video-Stream zu Infectious (Acoustic) hier an:
Kauft und/oder streamt Infectious (Acoustic) hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/InfectiousAcoustic
Kauft und/oder streamt euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn
Imminence gehen zusammen mit ihren Label-Kollegen The Oklahoma Kid OKLAHOMA KID auf große Europa Album-Tour, mit Beginn Januar 2020!
European Album-Tour 2020
Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II
15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta
16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo
17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café
18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory
19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island
21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire
22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club
24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof
25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9
26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club
27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7
28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta
30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea
31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert
01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club
02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus
04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz
05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin
06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage
07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett
08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu
Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji
Imminence erobern mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum Turn The Light On Platz #91 der offiziellen deutschen Album-Charts! Mit den erfolgreichen Singles Paralyzed, Infectious, Saturated Soul und Lighthouse beweisen und zeigen Imminence die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.
”The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On. which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)