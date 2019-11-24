Imminence: veröffentlichen Akustikversion „Infectious“ von ihrem neuen Album „Turn The Light On“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlicht heute ihre Akustikversion von Infectious von ihrem neusten Album Turn The Light On!

Schaut euch den Audio Video-Stream zu Infectious (Acoustic) hier an:

Kauft und/oder streamt Infectious (Acoustic) hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/InfectiousAcoustic

Kauft und/oder streamt euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn

Imminence gehen zusammen mit ihren Label-Kollegen The Oklahoma Kid OKLAHOMA KID auf große Europa Album-Tour, mit Beginn Januar 2020!

European Album-Tour 2020

Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II

15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta

16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo

17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café

18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory

19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island

21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire

22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club

24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof

25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9

26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7

28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta

30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea

31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert

01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club

02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus

04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz

05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin

06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage

07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett

08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji

Imminence erobern mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum Turn The Light On Platz #91 der offiziellen deutschen Album-Charts! Mit den erfolgreichen Singles Paralyzed, Infectious, Saturated Soul und Lighthouse beweisen und zeigen Imminence die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.

”The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On. which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)