Left Hand Black: unterschreiben bei The Circle Music und kündigen drittes Studioalbum „Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart“ an

The Circle Music hat die aufregende schwedische Horrorpunk-Band Left Hand Black unter Vertrag genommen. Die aus Göteborg stammende Band, bestehend aus erfahrenen Musikern der lokalen Szene, wird im September ihr drittes Studioalbum Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart veröffentlichen.

Left Hand Black wurde im Frühjahr 2019 auf einer Insel vor Göteborg gegründet und vereint die beeindruckenden Talente von Hans Hagström und Jonathan Jansson (ehemals von The Dead Next Door) mit Johan Hansson und Anton Zachrisson (von Overdrive Solution). Ihr Sound ist eine kraftvolle Mischung aus melodischem Horrorpunk der alten Schule und Rock, inspiriert von ikonischen Bands wie Misfits, Ramones und Bad Religion.

Seht euch hier das Video zu Murder On My Mind Again an:

Johan Hansson von Left Hand Black äußerte: “I have followed Maria and The Circle Music since the first release, and with her passion for the music and what she does for the bands, this is a dream come true. We are super excited to be part of the TCM family.”

Left Hand Black haben sich mit ihren bisherigen Veröffentlichungen einen Namen gemacht: ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum von 2020 über Wolverine Records und dem Nachfolger Lower Than Satan aus 2022 über Sunny Bastard Records/Sick Taste Records. Mit Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart wollen sie nun ihre Position als Lieferanten von mitreißenden, horror-infizierten Punk-Hymnen festigen. Die Band erklärt: „We prove that we can write hits and are an insanely good live band that takes no prisoners and celebrates a hellish party with you in the graveyard.“

Die Band kommentiert zu Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart: „We’re very proud of this album. We think we’ve succeeded in creating something new with the songs while still maintaining the same red thread as in our previous records. All the guys in the band make outstanding contributions, each leaving their unique mark on the songs. Hans sings better than ever. Anton’s rhythmic drumming makes even the dead want to dance, Johan holds the foundation like the pillars of the Brooklyn Bridge, and Jonathan flutters on his guitar like a never-before-seen bird species from the depths of the Amazon.“

Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart – Trackliste:

1. Murder On My Mind Again

2. I Walk The City

3. Death Can´t Keep Us Apart

4. Damned Love

5. Wolf’s Eye

6. Breeding Ground For The Lost Souls

7. Doomed Romance On A Summer Night

8. In The Center Of My Heart

9. All These Monsters

10. Six Feet Under Ground

11. Each Dawn I Die

12. Divided By The Pain

13. Why Do I Kill Everything I Love

14. Octopussy From Outer Space (Bonustrack)

Left Hand Black 3: Death Can’t Keep Us Apart wurde im März 2024 in den Welfare Sounds Studios von Per Stålberg und Kalle Lilja aufgenommen, die auch als Produzenten des Albums fungierten. Das Mixing übernahmen Per Stålberg, Kalle Lilja und Mario Dahmen, während das Mastering von Mario Dahmen bei Liquid Aether Audio durchgeführt wurde. Das Album enthält Gastauftritte von Nim Vind, der seine Vocals und Lead-Gitarre im Titeltrack Death Can’t Keep Us Apart beisteuert, sowie von Per Stålberg, der Gastvocals auf Why Do I Kill Everything I Love liefert. Eine unheimliche Note verleiht Mario Dahmen mit der Orgel auf Doomed Romance On A Summer Night.

Die auffälligen visuellen Elemente des Albums wurden durch das Layout-Design von Bernd Gunwald, das Cover-Art von Frank Walls und atmosphärische Bandfotos, die von Ola Åkerborn mit Unterstützung von Kyra Fiedler Wretmarks Foto aufgenommen wurden, zum Leben erweckt.

Left Hand Black online:

https://www.facebook.com/Lefthandblackhorrorpunk

https://www.instagram.com/lefthandblackband