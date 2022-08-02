Nothing More: veröffentlichen Extended Version ihrer Top 10 Single „Tired Of Winning / Ships In The Night“

Nothing More haben eine erweiterte Version ihrer aktuellen US Active Rock Top 10 Single Tired Of Winning veröffentlicht. Die extended Version Tired Of Winning / Ships In The Night ist seit dem 1. August überall erhältlich. Der Track stammt aus dem kommenden Album Spirits, das am 14. Oktober über Better Noise Music erscheint, und wurde erstmals in einem Sci-Fi-orientierten Musikvideo der Band im April veröffentlicht. Der Clip erregte sofort die Aufmerksamkeit der Fans, die forderten, dass die erweiterte Version auch digital veröffentlicht werden sollte. Tired Of Winning / Ships In The Night wird auch auf dem offiziellen Soundtrack für den kommenden Better Noise Films Horror-Thriller The Retaliators zu enthalten sein, der am 14. September weltweit in die Kinos kommt. The Retaliators – Official Soundtrack wird am 16. September über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht und enthält unter anderem Tracks von Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch und vielen anderen.

Nothing More freuen sich außerdem über die Zusammenarbeit mit Z2 Comics (The Doors, Machine Gun Kelly, The Grateful Dead) bei der Veröffentlichung ihrer allerersten Graphic Novel Spirits Vol.1, die von Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Arkham City: The Order of The World) geschrieben und von Christian Rosado illustriert wurde. Die Graphic Novel wird im Frühjahr 2023 veröffentlicht.

Die Band hat kürzlich ihren eigenen Persönlichkeitstest, den Spirits Test, vorgestellt, der von Frontmann Jonny Hawkins entwickelt wurde und 25 psychometrische Fragen enthält, mit denen der Spirit Type ermittelt wird. Jeder Spirit Type hat seine eigenen Charakter- und Persönlichkeitsbeschreibungen, die in der kommenden Graphic Novel weiter erforscht werden. In den Deluxe-Edition-Bundles für Spirits Vol. 1 werden die Spirit Types mit Paketen hervorgehoben, die Spirits-Kunstdrucke, Karten, ein achtseitiges Nothing More Spirits-Oktaeder, einen Spirits-Emaille-Anstecker, eine exklusive Farbvariante des Spirits-Vinyls und mehr enthalten.

Hawkins über den Spirits Test und Spirit Types:

“The comic book focuses on four of the Spirit Types. As we were making the album, I came up with the concept for the Spirits Test. Imagine if the zodiac had a baby with the Meyers Briggs personality test, and that baby came out with a fascination with cryptic iconography and metal music… that is this test. Each of us has a Spirit Type and this comic book is an artistic expression of how those Spirit Types come to life in a world very much like our own.“

Gitarrist Mark Vollelunga über die Idee zur Graphic Novel:

“I set forth on this collaboration with Z2 comics, and our manager, Will Hoffman, with the idea to expand the Nothing More world and allow the reader to dive deeper down the rabbit hole and elaborate on what these Spirit Types mean; where they came from and why they exist. We wanted to write stories that invoke a compelling sense of empathy and wonder while maintaining a very personal connection to Nothing More songs. Dan Watters was the perfect dude for the job. He’s such a brilliant, captivating writer. Both of us shared inspiration from shows like The OA and Sense 8 and we wanted to accentuate the differences all people have when something in your life wrecks you … and that even though these differences may seem polarizing, we all still need each other. It’s because of these differences that you learn to survive and grow. This story shows that great strength and mutual respect come to those who learn how to embrace one another despite such differences.”

