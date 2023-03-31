Predatory Void: präsentieren neue Single „Grovel“

Am 21. April veröffentlichen Predatory Void ihr Debütalbum Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being, via Century Media Records. Für einen Vorgeschmack hört die neue Single Grovel hier; einen Visualizer zum Song gibt es hier:

Inhalt von YouTube anzeigen Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von YouTube anzuzeigen.

Erfahre mehr in der Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube. Inhalt von YouTube immer anzeigen

Predatory Void sagen: „Grovel is a death metal inspired track about the cyclical nature of life, which is ruthless to everyone who comes into this world. It is on us to choose sides, try and find answers and struggle in a universe that has existed before us and will go on after us.“

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: