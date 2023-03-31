Vomit Forth: veröffentlichen Video zu „Pain Tolerance“

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres Debüts Seething Malevolence im letzten Jahr, das von der Presse hoch gelobt wurde, melden sich die Death-Metaller von Vomit Forth mit einem Video zum Albumtitel Pain Tolerance zurück. Unter der Regie von Peter J-T kann der Clip jetzt hier angesehen werden:

Vomit Forth kommentieren: „This song is about dealing with the trauma of existing in the modern world. You have to develop a thick skin or you might end up hurting yourself or everyone around you, and it’s an exploration of everyone’s limits when it comes to that. Everything seems parasitic and harmful now. People’s self-worth and mental health is constantly picked at and eroded by social media and unrealistic expectations.“

Zu Seething Malevolence hat unser Time For Metal Redakteur Christian „Lommer“ W. letztes Jahr ein Review geschrieben. Hier könnt ihr es noch mal nachlesen: