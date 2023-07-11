Das Interview mit Gitarrist Lennart Bossu der Band Predatory Void zum aktuellen Album „Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being“

Artist: Predatory Void

Herkunft: Gent, Belgien

Genre: Black Metal / Noise Rock

Label: Century Media Records

Bandmitglieder:

Gesang – Lina R

Gitarre – Lennart Bossu

Gitarre – Thijs De Cloedt

Bass – Tim De Gieter

Schlagzeug – Vincent Verstrepen

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hello Lennart,

A month ago, you released your debut album, Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being, which brings together an explosive mix of black metal and noise rock. How did you come together as a band, what was the idea behind forming Predatory Void, and how did you approach the songwriting process?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

The idea for Predatory Void came about in the Covid lockdown period. All my other musical activities had seized, so I found myself playing a lot of guitar at home. At first, it was a bit aimlessly, but after some time I noticed that I had some songs that felt coherent but maybe weren’t quite Amenra material … that sparked the idea to form a new band. I had known Lina for a long time already, and she seemed like an interesting person to try this with, and we were quickly joined by Tim, Thijs and Vincent. Although I had written the bulk of the songs at home by myself, everyone definitely left their own mark on them.

Time For Metal / René W.:

You started Predatory Void. Aren’t you busy enough with Amenra and Oathbreaker? Just kidding. What can fans of your other bands expect from this debut, and what is the line you draw between your other projects?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

Oathbreaker is currently on hiatus, so that one doesn’t really count. But in all seriousness, I think that people who like my other bands will definitely hear some pieces of that musical DNA in Predatory Void as well, but I feel that’s only logical. I am, after all, to a great extent dependent on what comes out when I play my guitar, and to purposely completely change that would maybe feel a bit disingenuous. So there’s not really a clear line drawn between the different bands. Deciding what goes where often depends on things like the tempo of a song etc.

Time For Metal / René W.:

What themes does Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being explore? Can you explain your ideas and the story behind the tracks?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

Our singer Lina was responsible for all the lyrics, and we left it up to her to determine what she wanted to convey in the songs. For her, the album is about coming to terms with who you are after a long time of soul-searching, denying aspects of yourself, being hurtful or delusional regarding one’s own personality or character. It can be seen as a philosophical journey towards an absolute that takes a turn, and also deals with the physicality of being a human.

Time For Metal / René W.:

With Century Media Records behind you, you have a powerful label supporting you. How did you make contact and collaborate with them?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

Years ago, my friends in Amenra had put me in touch with people at Century Media for something that didn’t work out back then. They kept following the bands in our scene though, and this time it turned out it was the right time to collaborate.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Your artwork initially confused me. It could be interpreted as gothic or EBM, and at least in Germany, we tend to associate similar artworks with those scenes. How did you come up with this album cover, and what emotions does it evoke for you?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

The album art was all done by an artist called Sven Harambašić. I liked that it’s maybe not the most typical artwork for our kind of music, but I feel that he did capture our sound in it quite well. His style often consists of rather crude collages, and for me that’s more or less how our songs were written as well. I put together a lot of my different influences and went more for an overall feeling than for refined song craft. I can recognize some of that same rawness in the visual art as well.

Time For Metal / René W.:

What’s next for you in the coming weeks? Will you be playing any open-air shows, going on tour in the fall, or focusing on other projects after the album’s release?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

There’ll indeed be more shows throughout the summer, fall and winter. A few festivals here and there, and a brief European tour as well that will be announced shortly.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Will this be the only album, or can new fans expect more from Predatory Void in the future?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

For me, it feels like this first album has been a good way for the people in the band to get to know each other musically. Now that we have an idea of what everyone is capable of individually, I hope that we now can start exploring together and maybe get some unexpected results. So I definitely see this album as a starting point for something greater.

Time For Metal / René W.:

The world is becoming increasingly digital and impersonal. How do you feel about this? Do you try to reach fans on social media platforms, or do you tend to avoid Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms as a band?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

I don’t necessarily feel that digital equals impersonal. The digital age has definitely made it a lot easier for music to reach the people who would potentially enjoy it. And social media do allow for a somewhat personal contact with the people who are interested in our music. I do detest the incessant need to generate content on social media, so as a band we’re kinda trying to find a healthy balance in that.

Time For Metal / René W.:

For lesser-known and newly-formed acts, however, there can be many benefits to being on digital platforms. For example, you’re on Spotify, which might not make you rich, but it provides a way to quickly reach a lot of listeners. Do you lean towards being for or against streaming services?

Predatory Void / Lennart:

The way I see it, being for or against streaming services is not even a relevant question anymore. It’s just a reality now. I absolutely respect bands who don’t take part in it, but I don’t want to make life that hard for myself. And while I am extremely grateful to the people who are still buying our physical albums, I do like the fact that our music is easily accessible around the globe.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Thank you for your time, Lennart, and I wish you continued enjoyment of those hard noise riffs. The last word is yours, and you’re free to address our readers and your fans however you’d like.

Predatory Void / Lennart:

Thanks a lot for taking the time to read this and for checking out our band. We hope to see some of you on the road later this year!