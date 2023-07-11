Das Interview mit Xysma über ihr aktuelles Album No Place Like Alone

Artist: Xysma

Herkunft: Naantali, Finnland

Genre: Rock, Garage Rock, Stoner Rock

Label: Svart Records

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Xysma

Bandmitglieder:

Gesang – Janitor

Gitarre – Olli Nurminen

Bassgitarre – Kalle Taivainen

Keyboard – Janne Lastumäki

Schlagzeug – Teppo Pulli

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hallo Xysma,

herzlich willkommen zurück im Musikbusiness! Wie fühlt sich für euch das Comeback an und wie waren die ersten Rückmeldungen vom neuen Material auf No Place Like Alone?

Xysma:

Es fühlt sich wunderbar an! Die ersten Reaktionen auf das neue Material waren großartig. Wir haben tolle Kritiken erhalten, und die Leute haben uns gesagt, dass wir das beste Xysma-Album bisher aufgenommen haben. Und ich stimme zu!



Time For Metal / René W.:

Vom Extreme Metal zum Psychedelic Rock und eine Pause von 25 Jahren – ihr lasst keine Möglichkeiten aus, um eure Kunst völlig frei umzusetzen. Was hat euch dazu bewegt, nach Girl On The Beach, welches bereits 25 Jahre alt ist, noch mal gemeinsam ins Studio zu gehen?

Xysma:

Es begann vor ein paar Jahren, als Teppo und ich uns in unserem Garten trafen. Wir waren beide ohne Band und wollten einfach ein paar neue Riffs ausprobieren. Und es dauerte nicht lange, bis wir Kalle und Janitor baten, mit uns in den Proberaum zu kommen. Die Motivation, wieder ins Studio zu gehen, war vor allem, dass wir tolle Songs hatten und es Spaß machte, wieder mit Xysma zu spielen. Es war Zeit für neue Xysma-Musik.



Time For Metal / René W.:

Seit dem Jahr 2011 seid ihr offiziell wieder aktiv, bis zum neuen Album hat es dann noch mal zwölf Jahre gedauert. Wie kam es zu dieser langen Pause oder habt ihr euch bewusst auf das neue Album fokussiert?

Xysma:

Wir waren nicht wirklich aktiv. Wir haben ein paar Gigs hier und da gespielt, aber es waren hauptsächlich die Gigs. Ich glaube, es war ungefähr 2017, als wir wirklich wieder zusammenkamen, um neue Musik zu machen.

Time For Metal / René W.:

No Place Like Alone ist ein unglaublich komplexes Rockalbum. Erzählt doch einmal bitte, welche Einflüsse ihr verarbeitet und welche Message ihr auf den Hörer übertragen möchtet?

Xysma:

Ich halte es nicht für ein komplexes Album. Ich betrachte es als ein ganz natürliches Xysma-Album. Es hat sicherlich ein paar Layer hier und da, aber es gibt auch geradlinigen Rock ’n‘ Roll. Einflüsse, oh, da gibt es viele. Die üblichen Verdächtigen wie Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Sonic Youth sind immer noch da. Dazu kommen jede Menge Keyboards: Vintage-Synthies, ein Fuzz-Clavinet, das sich durch das ganze Album zieht und andere nette Sounds aus Jannes Kiosk. Wir möchten, dass die Hörer das Album genießen. Vielleicht mit geschlossenen Augen und einem guten Drink in der Hand.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Alles in allem agiert ihr super oldschool und unterstreicht dieses auch mit eurem Album-Artwork. Wie kamt ihr auf die Idee, auch dort ein paar Jahrzehnte in der Zeit zurückzureisen?

Xysma:

Wir mögen Vintage-Sachen: Instrumente, Verstärker, Pedale, Filme, Möbel usw. Wir machen unsere Musik seit den frühen Neunzigern auf diese Weise, also ist es für uns ganz natürlich, und ich denke, es ist die einzige Möglichkeit, unsere Kunst zu präsentieren. Vintage-Zeug inspiriert uns.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Mit Svart Records habt ihr einen schlagfertigen Partner an eurer Seite, der euch weltweit in die Ohren der Rock- und Metalfans trägt. Wie kam es zur Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kult Label aus eurer Heimat?

Xysma:

Wir kennen die Jungs von Svart schon seit den Anfängen und sogar schon davor, daher war es sehr einfach, mit ihnen zusammenzuarbeiten. Wenn ich mich richtig erinnere, waren die ersten Veröffentlichungen von Svart Neuauflagen unserer Alben First & Magical, Deluxe und Lotto.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Live werdet ihr in Skandinavien zu sehen sein. Werdet ihr diesen Sommer auch nach Deutschland kommen, oder habt ihr die Zeit nach den Festivals für eine Tour im Blick?

Xysma:

Wir spielen diesen Sommer ein paar lokale Festivals und später in Clubs. Wir hoffen, dass wir in naher Zukunft in Deutschland spielen werden.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Wie aktiv seid ihr in den sozialen Netzwerken? Anders als noch vor ein paar Jahren suchen Fans den direkten Kontakt zu ihren Lieblingsbands. Kann man euch auch persönlich kontaktieren oder informiert ihr eure Fans aktuell über eure Social-Media-Kanäle?

Xysma:

Wir haben ein Facebook– und ein Instagram-Account, aber wir posten nur selten persönlich etwas. Wir haben einen Kollegen, der das für uns macht. Es ist zu viel Arbeit, die ganze Zeit erreichbar zu sein.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Ich bedanke mich für eure Zeit und hoffe, dass ich mir das neue Material auch mal live anhören kann. Mich habt ihr definitiv abgeholt und No Place Like Alone wird noch öfter bei mir laufen.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hello Xysma,

Welcome back to the music business! How does the comeback feel for you, and how were the first reactions to the new material on No Place Like Alone?

Xysma:

It feels wonderful! First reactions to the new material have been great. We received great reviews, and people told us we’ve made the best Xysma-album thus far. And I agree!

Time For Metal / René W.:

From extreme metal to psychedelic rock and a 25-year break – you don’t miss any opportunities to express your art completely freely. What motivated you to go back to the studio together after Girl On The Beach, which is already 25 years old?

Xysma:

It started a few years back when Teppo and I met in our garden. We were both without a band and just wanted to try out some new riffs. And it wasn’t too long when we asked Kalle and Janitor to join us in the rehearsal room. Mainly the motivation to go back to the studio was that we had great songs, and it was fun to play with Xysma again. It was time for some new Xysma-music.

Time For Metal / René W.:

You have been officially active again since 2011, and it took another twelve years to release the new album. What caused this long pause, or did you consciously focus on the new album?

Xysma:

We haven’t really been active. We have played a few gigs here and there, but it was mainly the gigs. I think it was maybe 2017 when we really got together again to make new music.

Time For Metal / René W.:

No Place Like Alone is an incredibly complex rock album. Can you please tell us about your influences and the message you want to convey to the listener?

Xysma:

I don’t think of it as a complex album. I think of it as a really natural Xysma-album. It certainly has a few layers here and there, but there’s straight forward rock ’n’ roll too. Influences, oh, there are many. The usual suspects: Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Sonic Youth are still there. Then there are lots of keyboards: vintage synths, fuzz-clavinet through the album and other nice sounds from Janne’s kiosk. We’d like the listeners to enjoy the album. Maybe eyes closed and nice drink in hand.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Overall, you operate in a super old-school way, and you also point this out with your album artwork. How did you come up with the idea to go back a few decades in time there as well?

Xysma:

We like vintage stuff. Instruments, amps, pedals, movies, furniture etc. We’ve been doing our music like this since the early 90s, so for us, it is natural, and I guess he only way to do our art. Vintage stuff inspires us.

Time For Metal / René W.:

With Svart Records, you have a powerful partner on your side who carries your music to rock and metal fans worldwide. How did the collaboration with the cult label from your homeland come about?

Xysma:

We’ve known the Svart guys from the beginning and even before that, so it was very easy to start collaboration with Svart. If I remember correctly, Svart’s first releases were re-pressings of our First & Magical, Deluxe and Lotto-albums.



Time For Metal / René W.:

You will be performing live in Scandinavia. Will you also come to Germany this summer, or do you have a tour in mind after the festivals?

Xysma:

We are playing a few local festivals this summer and clubs later. Hope to play in Germany near future.



Time For Metal / René W.:

How active are you on social media? Unlike a few years ago, fans are now looking for direct contact with their favorite bands. Can fans contact you personally, or do you currently inform them through your social media channels?

Xysma:

We have a Facebook and Instagram account, but rarely we personally post anything. We have a guy who does that for us. It is too much work to be available all the time.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Thanks for your time, and I hope I can listen to the new material live someday. You definitely got me hooked, and No Place Like Alone will be playing more often.