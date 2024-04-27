Frozen Soul: teilen Video zu White Zombies „Creature Of The Wheel“ Cover

Das Visual ist eine Hommage an die vertraute DayGlo-grüne Ästhetik von White Zombie, während die Band dem Sound ihren ganz eigenen, frostigen Stempel aufdrückt.

„We wanted to cover a song outside of death metal that we could give justice to in our style and Creature Of The Wheel felt perfect“, sagt die Band. „We slowed it down and made it even heavier, all the while staying true to the groove White Zombie is known for. We got outside of our comfort zone and even used a theremin to add that old school horror feel!“

Frozen Soul sind derzeit in den USA als Support von Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse und Obituary auf der legendären Metal Crushes All Tour unterwegs.