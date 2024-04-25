Predatory Void: veröffentlichen neue Live-EP „Live At Dunk!Studios“

Zur Feier des einjährigen Jubiläums der Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being haben Predatory Void die digitale EP Live At Dunk!Studios auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar gemacht.

Lennart Bossu (Gitarre) über die EP: „Getting together in a room and playing these songs live is a huge part of the essence of this band. The focus here was not so much on note-for-note perfection, but rather on the overall vibe of the performance. We like to think that this collection of live versions of the songs forms a nice addition to our album Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being that was released almost exactly a year ago now. It is also a farewell of sorts to our former bass player Tim who mixed this EP.“

Stream der kompletten EP hier:

https://PredatoryVoid.lnk.to/LiveAtDunkStudiosNe

Predatory Void wurden von der talentierten Diana Lungu begleitet, die die Aufnahmen zur EP gefilmt hat. Part II des Videos könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

Taucht in das volle Erlebnis ein, indem ihr euch auch Part I anseht:

https://youtu.be/v_HukYJQpsI

Live At Dunk!Studios – Tracklist:

Live At Dunk!Studios Part I

Live At Dunk!Studios Part II

Predatory Void – Besetzung:

Lina R – Gesang

Lennart Bossu – Gitarre

Tim De Gieter – Bass

Thijs De Cloedt – Gitarre

Vincent Verstrepen – Schlagzeug

Predatory Void online:

www.instagram.com/predatoryvoid

www.facebook.com/PredatoryVoid/