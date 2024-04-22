Blaze Of Perdition: Full-Length Album „Upharsin“ ist auf Metal Blade Records erschienen

Upharsin, das sechste Album der polnischen Black Metal-Truppe Blaze Of Perdition, ist am vergangenen Freitag bei Metal Blade Records erschienen!

Blaze Of Perditions Upharsin ist ein Schritt zurück von der etwas seltsamen Richtung, die die Band auf The Harrowing Of Hearts (2020) eingeschlagen hat. Das komplett in der Landessprache geschriebene Album schlägt einen düsteren und pessimistischen Ton an, der sich in der entsprechend beklemmenden Musik widerspiegelt. Eindringliche und melancholische Melodien, die im traditionellen Black Metal verwurzelt sind, treffen auf unbarmherzige Blastbeats und feierliche Märsche, während der emotionale, aber wilde Gesang darauf abzielt, ein angemessenes Gefühl von Wut und Abscheu zu vermitteln.

Seht euch den Visualizer für den Schlusstrack Młot, Miecz I Bat hier an:

Die Band kommentiert: „The album reflects on how humans tend to gravitate towards conflict and strife. How religions and politics as well as other aspects of our everyday life are tainted and driven by our lower instincts as we willingly refuse to learn from our own history, as we choose to ignore and neglect the shadow aspect of our psychic reality, which in turn takes us further and further in the everlasting cycle of violence. It’s probably the most realistic concept we’ve taken on, with noticeably less spiritual leanings and a much more grounded approach.“

Upharsin könnt ihr hier bestellen/streamen: https://www.metalblade.com/blazeofperdition/

Blaze Of Perdition sind:

S. – Gesang

XCIII – Gitarren

M.R. – Gitarren

VZN – Schlagzeug

Wyrd – Bass (Session)

