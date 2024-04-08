Blaze Of Perdition: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Przez Rany“ vom kommenden Album

Przez Rany ist die neue, erschütternde Single von Blaze Of Perdition. Die Band, die an der Spitze der polnischen Black Metal-Bewegung stand, kehrt 2024 mit ihrem sechsten Album Upharsin zurück, das am 19. April über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Przez Rany hier an:

Upharsin ist ein Schritt zurück von der etwas ungewöhnlichen Richtung, die die Band auf ihrem letzten Werk – The Harrowing Of Hearts aus dem Jahr 2020 – eingeschlagen hat, und schlägt einen düsteren und pessimistischen Ton an, der sich auch in der entsprechend beklemmenden Musik widerspiegelt. Eindringliche und melancholische Melodien, die im traditionellen Black Metal verwurzelt sind, treffen auf unbarmherzige Blastbeats und feierliche Märsche, während der emotionale, aber wilde Gesang darauf abzielt, ein angemessenes Gefühl von Wut und Abscheu zu vermitteln.

„With Upharsin, we aimed to open the wounds of humanity as a collective,“ merkt die Band an. „The album reflects on how humans tend to gravitate towards conflict and strife. How religions and politics as well as other aspects of our everyday life are tainted and driven by our lower instincts as we willingly refuse to learn from our own history, as we choose to ignore and neglect the shadow aspect of our psychic reality, which in turn takes us further and further in the everlasting cycle of violence. It’s probably the most realistic concept we’ve taken on, with noticeably less spiritual leanings and a much more grounded approach.“

Nach der Leadsingle und dem Album-Opener W Kwiecie Rozłamu lieferten Blaze Of Perdition am 4. April Przez Rany – übersetzt: Through The Wounds – zu dem Sänger S. sagt: „… It’s not common for us to keep the songs in a similar mood for their entire duration, but this one is a rare exception. We aimed to create a march-like anthem with a certain ceremonial tone to it. We also included something rather uncommon here, namely a rhythmic, chanted chorus to underline some sort of a twisted sense of elation and rapture.“

„Lyrically, the song is about how religions and ideologies nurture our complexes and prejudices and ultimately drive us into the depths of lesser instincts and self-importance; how by repressing the minds they also inspire repressed demons to take over by giving us a sense of self-righteousness and how it eventually becomes the final straw before the eruption.“

Streamt die vorherige Single W Kwiecie Rozłamu hier.

Upharsin wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– 180g Black (EU)

– Dark Charcoal Marbled (US + EU – Ltd. 500)

– Crystal Clear w/ Black Dust( EU – Ltd. 300)

Upharsin – Tracklisting:

1. W Kwiecie Rozłamu

2. Przez Rany

3. Niezmywalne

4. Architekt

5. Młot, Miecz I Bat

Blaze Of Perdition sind:

S. – Gesang

XCIII – Gitarren

M.R. – Gitarren

VZN – Schlagzeug

Wyrd – Bass (Session)

