Hexvessel: verkünden Deal mit Prophecy Productions und enthüllen bisher unveröffentlichten Track „Under The Lake“

Die finnische Black-Metal-Band Hexvessel hat einen Multi-Album-Deal mit Prophecy Productions unterzeichnet.

Hexvessel werden ihr siebtes Studioalbum über das Label veröffentlichen und sind bereits für das diesjährige Prophecy Fest bestätigt worden.

Hexvessel Kommentar: „I am a fiercely independent minded artist and Hexvessel has its own sound, ideology and spiritual path“, erklärt Sänger und Gitarrist Mat „Kvohst“ McNerney. „I wanted a label that would respect, care for and nurture that wild art spirit. I have known and been friends with Martin Koller, Stefan Belda, and Prophecy for many years. We go back to the origin of Hexvessel and our first live shows abroad and they have always supported my work. I felt we would always be destined to work together in a creative aspect and I am proud to now come under the banner of a label that stands for true beauty in art and creative music.“

Prophecy Productions erklären: „We are all thrilled to welcome a long-time friend and outstanding artist such as Mat McNerney and Hexvessel to our roster“, schreibt der Labelgründer Martin Koller. „Hexvessel are in many regards the perfect fit for Prophecy Productions as their highly individualistic and ever evolving music is exciting as hard to pin down and limit to only one genre.“

Zur Feier dieses Anlasses veröffentlichen Hexvessel einen Visualizer für den bisher unveröffentlichten Song Under the Lake.

Der Track kann über verschiedene Plattformen unter dieser Linkfire-URL aufgerufen und gestreamt werden: http://lnk.spkr.media/hexvessel-under-the-lake

Hexvessel Kommentar zur digitalen Single: „I actually started writing Under The Lake as the first song for our return to black metal before the other parts of Polar Veil took shape“, verrät Mastermind Mat McNerney. „Although it was always a favourite of mine, Under the Lake still remained unfinished. This was partly due to the fact that its theme was neither polar nor set in wintertime, which meant that the song did not sit well with the rest of the album. Instead Under the Lake is about summer hikes into the secluded and remote deep fell areas where you will find bottomless clear lakes or ’saivo‘. In Sámi beliefs, saivos (sáiva) were thought to be homes to the deceased as well as various spirits and deities. The Sámi word sáiva was used to refer to a holy lake or fell, and the spirits residing in it. It could also denote a dwelling of the deceased or anything sacred; depending on the context. A saivo, like our own world, was usually believed to exist beyond a hole at the bottom of a lake, with another identical lake upside down. To me, this is a perfect metaphor for looking at the world. There is a deeper meaning out there, if you look hard enough. Under the Lake … there is another lake. I am glad that this personal favourite of mine finally comes to see the light of day. It happens in the preternatural summer in which we announce our pact with Prophecy!“

Hexvessel stammen zwar aus Tampere, Finnland, wurden aber von dem englischen Sänger und Songwriter Kvohst alias Mat McNerney gegründet, nachdem er 2009 in das Land gezogen war.

In vielerlei Hinsicht spiegeln Hexvessel ihren Gründer wider. Kvohst alias Mat McNerney hat verschiedene Bands ins Leben gerufen und war an ihnen beteiligt, von der britischen Black-Metal-Band Code über die norwegischen Legenden Dødheimsgard bis hin zu den Rock-Shootingstars Beastmilk, die er später mit Grave Pleasures fortsetzte, um nur einige seiner Erfolgsgeschichten zu nennen.

Wenn es ein konstantes Element in McNerneys Arbeit gibt, dann ist es die ständige Weiterentwicklung und die immerwährende Suche nach neuen Ausdrucksformen und künstlerischer Entwicklung. Dies trifft auch auf Hexvessel zu, denn die Band hat sich im Laufe der Zeit von eher folkigen und psychedelischen Elementen zu ihrer aktuellen Inkarnation als atmosphärische Black-Metal-Band entwickelt. Getreu ihrer Natur als musikalisches Rätsel war nichts davon jemals exklusiv, aber Elemente der oben genannten sowie Post-Punk- und andere stilistische Referenzen waren schon vorher da und bleiben präsent.

Hexvessel setzen ihre freie spirituelle Reise als schamanische Gestaltenwandler fort. In ihrer Musik schwingen einsame Reflexionen und Themen der persönlichen spirituellen Transzendenz mit, während sie offen dafür bleiben, die Naturmystik durch klangliche Mittel neu zu erfinden und zu erforschen.

Hexvessel werden ihr nächstes Album über Prophecy Productions veröffentlichen.

Style: Black Metal

Hexvessel – Alive In Fire Tour 2024

07. Aug 2024 Jaroměř (CZ) Brutal Assault Festival

13. Aug 2024 Manchester (UK) Rebellion

14. Aug 2024 Brighton (UK) Chalk

15. Aug 2024 Sheffield (UK) Corporation

16. Aug 2024 London (UK) Oslo

17. Aug 2024 Bristol (UK) ArcTanGent Festival

24. Aug 2024 Dūburio Sala (LT) Mėnuo Juodaragis

6./7. Sep 2024 Balve (DE) Prophecy Fest

28. Sep 2024 Heidelberg (DE) New Evil Music Festival

23. Oct 2024 Berlin (DE) Kantine am Berghain

24. Oct 2024 Leipzig (DE) Soltmann

25. Oct 2024 Bruxelles (BE) Atelier210

26. Oct 2024 Paris (FR) Backstage by the Mill

27. Oct 2024 Maastricht (NL) Samhain

28. Oct 2024 Hamburg (DE) Hafenklang

29. Oct 2024 København (DK) Stengade

30. Oct 2024 Göteborg (SE) The Abyss

31. Oct 2024 Oslo (NO) Goldie

01. Nov 2024 Jönköping (SE) The Hush Hush Club

02. Nov 2024 Stockholm (SE) Hus 7

Aktuelle Besetzung

Mat Kvohst McNerney – Gesang, Gitarre

Kimmo Helén – Klavier, Keys, Streicher, Gitarre

Jukka Rämänen – Schlagzeug, Percussion

Ville Hakonen – Bass

Hexvessel – online:

https://hexvessel.com

www.instagram.com/hexvesselband

www.facebook.com/hexvessel