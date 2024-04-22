Alcest: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Flamme Jumelle“

Die französische Shoegaze/Indie-Band Alcest veröffentlichte am 18. April ihren brandneuen Song Flamme Jumelle. Das neue Album Les Chants De L’Aurore wird am 21. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht.

Neige erklärt:

„Despite its more accessible vibe, this song is actually the most personal song of the album for me. Flamme Jumelle, which means „Twin Flame“, is about the idea of loss in general and the difficulty of coping with the absence of someone you deeply loved. It could be a family member, a friend, or a partner. On a more spiritual level, the title refers to the possibility that certain souls are connected in this life and beyond, and that separation is temporary and just a mortal concept.“

Alcest werden im Herbst 2024 mit ihrem neuen Album auf Tournee gehen. Erlebt die Band live!

Alcest sind:

Neige | Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Synthesizer

Winterhalter | Schlagzeug

