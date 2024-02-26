Alcest: kündigen neues Album „Les Chants De L’Aurore“ an und veröffentlichen Song „L’Envol“

In diesem Sommer wird ein lang erwartetes Juwel veröffentlicht: Die französische Shoegaze/Indie-Band Alcest kündigt heute die Veröffentlichung ihres siebten Albums Les Chants De L’Aurore für den 21. Juni an.
Neige erklärt:
„L’Envol is a musical return to the atmosphere of Alcest’s first albums. I wrote this song after an inspiring trip to Corsica, where I met amazing people and was surrounded by some of the most unique landscapes I have ever seen. It is about escaping from earthly reality to join a flock of mythical birds flying through the known boundaries of our world. The song is accompanied by a music video created by the talented French artist Yoann Lossel, who also designed the album cover. For this first single release, we wanted the music, lyrics and visuals to be as coherent and immersive as possible. All the tracks on Les Chants de l’Aurore are very different from one another, but we thought this one would be a great introduction to the overall atmosphere and themes of the album.“
Die Vorbestellphase wird bald beginnen. Um die Ankündigung zu feiern, veröffentlicht die Band ihren neuen Song L’Envol zusammen mit einem hervorragenden Musikvideo, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.
Sowohl das Musikvideo zu L’Envol als auch das Artwork zu Les Chants De L’Aurore wurden von Yoann Losel gestaltet.
Hört euch den Song hier an: https://alcest.bfan.link/lenvol
Alcest werden im Herbst 2024 mit ihrem neuen Album auf Tournee gehen. Erlebt die Band live:
Alcest – Les Chants De L’Aurore 2024
21.10. HR Zagreb – Boogaloo
23.10. GR Athens – Gagarin 205
24.10. GR Thessaloniki – WE SKG
25.10. TR Istanbul – IF Performance Hall
28.10. RO Bucarest – Quantic Club
02.11. CH Zurich – Meh Suff!
13.11. DE Cologne – Essigfabrik
14.11. DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
15.11. DE Munich – Backstage Werk
16.11. DE Milan – Alcatraz
18.11. SO Ljubljana – Kino Siska
19.11. AT Vienne – Simm City
20.11. HU Budapest – Durer Kert
21.11. CZ Prague – Roxy
23.11. DE Berlin – Festsaal
24.11. PL Warsaw – Proxima
25.11. LT Vilnius – Loftas
26.11. EE Tallinn – Paavli Kultuurivabrik
27.11. FI Helsinki – Kultuuraio
29.11. SE Stockholm – Fryshuset
30.11. NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena
01.12. DK Copenhagen – Vega
03.12. DE Hamburg – Gruenspan
04.12. NL Amsterdam- Paradiso
05.12. BE Bruxelles – Ancienne Belgique
06.12. FR Paris – L’Olympia
07.12. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Den Atelier
08.12. DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
11.12. UK London – Electric Brixton
12.12. UK Manchester – Academy 2
13.12. UK Glasgow – The Garage
14.12. IR Dublin – Academy
Die Tickets sind jetzt im Verkauf – hier erhältlich:
https://linktr.ee/alcesttour
Über Alcest:
Für den Hauptsongwriter und Frontmann Neige war Alcest schon immer ein Tor zum Jenseits, ein Mittel zur Erforschung seiner Spiritualität. Als elementares Duo, das durch den langjährigen Schlagzeuger und kreativen Vertrauten Winterhalter vervollständigt wird, scheinen Alcest ihre Zehen in eine Vielzahl musikalischer Genres zu tauchen, ohne jemals ganz hineinzupassen. “In the metal scene Alcest is a weird band, in the indie/post-rock scene Alcest is a weird band- we never quite fit in,” reflektiert Neige. “This is how I feel in life, always an outsider; It’s not a problem, it’s just the way it is.”
Alcest sind:
Neige | Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Synthesizer
Winterhalter | Schlagzeug
Alcest online:
www.alcest-music.com
www.facebook.com/alcest.official
www.instagram.com/alcestofficial