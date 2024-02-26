Borknagar: veröffentlichen Video „The Wild Lingers“

Die norwegischen Pioniere des Avantgarde/Progressive Black Metal Borknagar haben am 23. Februar ihr monumentales 12. Studioalbum Fall über ihren langjährigen Labelpartner Century Media Records weltweit veröffentlicht.

Um die Veröffentlichung weiter zu promoten, veröffentlichen Borknagar nun auch einen von Marius Martinsen, Kenneth Williams und Lars A. Nedland über die Produktionsfirma High & Low erstellten Videoclip zum Song The Wild Lingers. Schaut es euch hier an:

Øystein G. Brun äußerte sich im Namen von Borknagar wie folgt über The Wild Lingers und die Veröffentlichung des Albums:

“Hi all! The time has come for the full release of our 12th album Fall, and we are extremely proud to finally be able to unveil and release the whole magnitude of this album onto this world. This may be the most passionate piece of music we have ever done. The hours upon hours spent, the immense work and the struggles to reach our musical peak has been challenging, steep and rough – but oh so beautiful and rewarding. What a bliss, what an adventure! Upon the release of the album, we also release our new video entitled The Wild Lingers. This very song is my personal lovechild on this album, and in so many ways represent a culmination of a musical journey that started almost 30 years ago. This is the song that I have chased for so many years and it is deeply rooted at the core of what Borknagar is all about: Music, nature and freedom! Folks, the album is all yours now…enjoy the adventure, and cheers!”.

Borknagar – Live 2024:

01.-02.03.2024 Viborg (Denmark) – Viborg Metal Festival

28.-31.03.2024 Oslo (Norway) – Inferno Festival

20.-23.06.2024 Dessel (Belgium) – Graspop Metal Meeting

26.-28.07.2024 Sibiu (Romania) – Art Mania Festival

22.-24.08.2024 Spital am Semmering (Austria) – Kaltenbach Open Air

07.09.2024 Aleksandrow Łodzki (Poland) – Summer Dying Loud

Und weitere Shows werden demnächst angekündigt…

Borknagar Line-Up:

ICS Vortex – Bass, Gesang & Chöre

Lars A. Nedland – Keys, Gesang and Chöre

Øystein G. Brun – Gitarren

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow – Schlagzeug and Percussion

Jostein Thomassen – Gitarren

