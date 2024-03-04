Blind Channel: veröffentlichen ihr neues Album „Exit Emotions“

Die finnischen Nu Metal-Stars Blind Channel haben ihr neues Album Exit Emotions über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Nach dem Erfolg der Vorab-Single Deadzone, die derzeit auf Platz 26 der US Active Rock Airplay Charts steht, und dem gerade erschienenen Feature Xoxo mit From Ashes To New, ist das finnische Sextett begeistert, endlich ihren mit Spannung erwarteten fünften Longplayer zu veröffentlichen.
Die Band erzählt über das Album:
“Exit Emotions is our most international sounding record, since aside Finland the songwriting process took place in Berlin, London, and Los Angeles. We worked with Zakk Cervini, Dan Lancaster, Johnny Andrews, Rory, From Ashes To New and Jason Aalon Butler from Fever 333. These collaborations helped us develop our sound, without losing the ingredients that make us Blind Channel. It’s the first album we’ve approached from a live perspective, showcasing the raw energy of our live shows. Everything is heavier, from the tuning of our instruments to the topics we’re screaming about.“
„Everything began on one of our European tours, when we came across a shady underground club, filled with aggressive music, red flashing lights and people having the time of their lives. Spikeballs were hanging from the ceiling and exit signs were glowing in the surrounding darkness. That’s when it hit us. This was a place where people would come to exit their emotions and live in the moment. That’s what we want to offer with this album and the upcoming live shows.”
Exit Emotions – Tracklist:
1. Where’s The Exit
2. Deadzone
3. Wolves In California
4. Xoxo (Feat. From Ashes To New)
5. Keeping It Surreal
6. Die Another Day (Feat. Røry)
7. Phobia
8. Happy Doomsday
9. Red Tail Lights
10. Not Your Bro
11. Flatline
12. One Last Time… Again
Exit Emotions ist jetzt in verschiedenen Formaten (CD/Vinyl/Digital) erhältlich.
Hier streamen & kaufen: https://blindchannelfi.lnk.to/ExitEmotions-Bio
Fans in Europa und den USA werden bald die Möglichkeit haben, die finnische Band live zu erleben: Zusätzlich zu ihrer ausgedehnten Exit Emotions-Europatournee mit Ghøstkid & Rock Band From Hell – bei der sie im März und April in 30 Städten in ganz Europa als Headliner auftreten werden – kündigt die Band neue US-Tourdaten für April und Mai an. Hierbei werden Blind Channel die Nu Metal-Legenden P.O.D und Bad Wolves auf der I Got That Tour 2024 unterstützen.
Blind Channel
Exit Emotions – Europatour 2024
March 21 – Oberhausen, GER @ Turbinenhalle 2
March 22 – Hamburg, GER @ Markthalle
March 23 – Berlin, GER @ Columbia Theater
March 24 – Leipzig, GER @ Felsenkeller
March 26 – Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann
March 27 – Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk
March 28 – Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp
March 29 – Bristol, ENG @ Thekla
March 30 – Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK’s Steelmill
March 31 – Glasgow, SCT @ Garage
April 2 – Manchester, ENG @ Club Academy / AC 2
April 3 – Nottingham, ENG @ Rescue Rooms
April 4 – London, ENG @ La Scala / E.B.
April 5 – Antwerp, BEL @ Zappa
April 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
April 8 – Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
April 9 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
April 11 – Bilbao, ESP @ Santana 27
April 12 – Madrid, ESP @ La Paqui
April 13 – Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo /Razzmatazz 2
April 15 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
April 16 – Vienna, AT @ Szene
April 17 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
April 18 – Wroclaw, POL @ Zaklete Rewiry
April 19 – Warsaw, POL @ Proxima
April 20 – Gdansk, POL @ Parlament
April 22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
April 23 – Stockholm, SWE @ Nalen Klubb / Nalen
April 24 – Oslo, NOR @ John Dee
April 27 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena
Seht euch die bisherigen Single-/Video-Veröffentlichungen von Exit Emotions an:
Blind Channel – Besetzung:
Joel Hokka – Gesang
Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Gesang
Joonas Porko – Gitarre
Olli Matela – Bass
Tommi Lalli – Schlagzeug
Aleksi Kaunisvesi – DJ, Percussion