Blind Channel: veröffentlichen ihr neues Album „Exit Emotions“

Die finnischen Nu Metal-Stars Blind Channel haben ihr neues Album Exit Emotions über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Nach dem Erfolg der Vorab-Single Deadzone, die derzeit auf Platz 26 der US Active Rock Airplay Charts steht, und dem gerade erschienenen Feature Xoxo mit From Ashes To New, ist das finnische Sextett begeistert, endlich ihren mit Spannung erwarteten fünften Longplayer zu veröffentlichen.

Die Band erzählt über das Album:

“Exit Emotions is our most international sounding record, since aside Finland the songwriting process took place in Berlin, London, and Los Angeles. We worked with Zakk Cervini, Dan Lancaster, Johnny Andrews, Rory, From Ashes To New and Jason Aalon Butler from Fever 333. These collaborations helped us develop our sound, without losing the ingredients that make us Blind Channel. It’s the first album we’ve approached from a live perspective, showcasing the raw energy of our live shows. Everything is heavier, from the tuning of our instruments to the topics we’re screaming about.“

„Everything began on one of our European tours, when we came across a shady underground club, filled with aggressive music, red flashing lights and people having the time of their lives. Spikeballs were hanging from the ceiling and exit signs were glowing in the surrounding darkness. That’s when it hit us. This was a place where people would come to exit their emotions and live in the moment. That’s what we want to offer with this album and the upcoming live shows.”

Exit Emotions – Tracklist:

1. Where’s The Exit

2. Deadzone

3. Wolves In California

4. Xoxo (Feat. From Ashes To New)

5. Keeping It Surreal

6. Die Another Day (Feat. Røry)

7. Phobia

8. Happy Doomsday

9. Red Tail Lights

10. Not Your Bro

11. Flatline

12. One Last Time… Again

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Exit Emotions ist jetzt in verschiedenen Formaten (CD/Vinyl/Digital) erhältlich.

Hier streamen & kaufen: https://blindchannelfi.lnk.to/ExitEmotions-Bio

Fans in Europa und den USA werden bald die Möglichkeit haben, die finnische Band live zu erleben: Zusätzlich zu ihrer ausgedehnten Exit Emotions-Europatournee mit Ghøstkid & Rock Band From Hell – bei der sie im März und April in 30 Städten in ganz Europa als Headliner auftreten werden – kündigt die Band neue US-Tourdaten für April und Mai an. Hierbei werden Blind Channel die Nu Metal-Legenden P.O.D und Bad Wolves auf der I Got That Tour 2024 unterstützen.

Blind Channel

Exit Emotions – Europatour 2024

March 21 – Oberhausen, GER @ Turbinenhalle 2

March 22 – Hamburg, GER @ Markthalle

March 23 – Berlin, GER @ Columbia Theater

March 24 – Leipzig, GER @ Felsenkeller

March 26 – Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann

March 27 – Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk

March 28 – Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp

March 29 – Bristol, ENG @ Thekla

March 30 – Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK’s Steelmill

March 31 – Glasgow, SCT @ Garage

April 2 – Manchester, ENG @ Club Academy / AC 2

April 3 – Nottingham, ENG @ Rescue Rooms

April 4 – London, ENG @ La Scala / E.B.

April 5 – Antwerp, BEL @ Zappa

April 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

April 8 – Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

April 9 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

April 11 – Bilbao, ESP @ Santana 27

April 12 – Madrid, ESP @ La Paqui

April 13 – Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo /Razzmatazz 2

April 15 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

April 16 – Vienna, AT @ Szene

April 17 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

April 18 – Wroclaw, POL @ Zaklete Rewiry

April 19 – Warsaw, POL @ Proxima

April 20 – Gdansk, POL @ Parlament

April 22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

April 23 – Stockholm, SWE @ Nalen Klubb / Nalen

April 24 – Oslo, NOR @ John Dee

April 27 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena

Seht euch die bisherigen Single-/Video-Veröffentlichungen von Exit Emotions an:

Flatline

Happy Doomsday

Deadzone

Die Another Day

Mehr Infos zu Blind Channel und ihrem neuen Album … findet ihr hier:

Blind Channel – Besetzung:

Joel Hokka – Gesang

Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Gesang

Joonas Porko – Gitarre

Olli Matela – Bass

Tommi Lalli – Schlagzeug

Aleksi Kaunisvesi – DJ, Percussion

Blind Channel online:

Website | Instagram | Facebook