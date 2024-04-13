Sonja: unterzeichnen bei Century Media Records und veröffentlichen ihr neue Single + Video „Discretion For The Generous“

Heute begrüßt Century Media Records Sonja aus Philadelphia auf ihrem Roster. Sonja wurden 2014 gegründet und vereinen den wahren Geist des Metal und Rock ’n‘ Roll mit einem dunklen und sinnlichen Ansatz. Nach ihrem 2022 erschienenen Debütalbum Loud Arriver veröffentlichen Sonja nun ihre neue Single Discretion For The Generous. Der Song verbindet Gothic-Rock mit einem gewohnt mitreißenden Refrain, während das Video eine beeindruckende Performance der Band zeigt und eine eine Geschichte über Kunst und Objektisierung erzählt.

Moore über die Single und die Vertragsunterzeichnung:

“It’s a potent experience to write, record, film a video at my home, and immediately release a song that is literally encompassing my life right now. Sonja is our Goddess and she despises compromise. We exist for her extreme desire and as such we are full-on at all times. To create the art worthy of her name we rip through our realities into the new planes of existence she demands. We are grateful for those who join us on this path of serving her. Escaping to Portugal to write the lyrics, I attempted to articulate some of the insanity back in Philly. When I returned home, we turned the volume UP. Century Media became our new sugar daddy. We stare into each other’s souls with an unhinged need to push each other over the edge. It’s pointless to even try to predict what kind of fucked up situations we are all going to end up in. Some knowledge can only be found in the dark.”

Mike Gitter, VP of A&R bei Century Media Records fügt hinzu:

„When we first heard Sonjas Loud Arriver, it was as full of heaviness, angst, sexuality and heart as a rock record could be. Like the band itself, it both challenged and waved a bloody sword for the classic and the contemporary. Discretion For the Generous, in true Sonja fashion, occupies the space where Manowar, Danzig and Mercyful Fate conjure and conquer at the best late night party you can imagine. Century Media is proud to be Sonjas new label home.“

Sonja haben einen umfangreichen Tourplan vor sich, der am 16. April mit einer Europatournee beginnt. Danach geht die Band als Support für Wayfarer auf Tournee durch Nordamerika. Alle Termine unten.

Sonja Line-Up:

Melissa Moore – Vocals/Guitar

Grzesiek Czapla – Drums

Ben Brand – Bass

Tour Dates:

Europe:

16/04 – Ghent, BE – Asgaard

17/04 – Tilburg, NL – Roadburn

18/04 – Leeuwarden, NL – Alternative Rockcafé Mukkes

20/04 – Hambug, DE Bambi calore

21/04 – Berlin, DE – Urban Spree

23/04 – Leipzig, DE – Black Label

24/04 – Bochum DE – Die Trompete

25/04 – Kassel, DE – Goldgrube

26/04 – Göppingen, DE – Zille

27/04 – Lauda-Konigshofen, DE – Keep It True Festival

North America w/ Wayfarer:

4/30 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

5/01 – Sacramento, CA – Cafe Colonial

5/02 – Oakland, CA – Stork Club

5/03 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

5/04 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

5/05 – Gallup, NM – The Juggernaut Music

5/06 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

5/08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (indoors)

5/09 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

5/10 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

5/11 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

5/12 – Washington DC – Atlas Brew Works

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

5/15 – Boston, MA – Middle East (upstairs)

5/16 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

5/17 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

5/18 – Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl

5/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

5/21 – Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

5/22 – Milwaukee, Wl – X-Ray Arcade

5/23 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

5/24 – Lincoln, NE – Cosmic Eye

5/25 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive*

5/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High*

6/07 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall*

* Sonja only