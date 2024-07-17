Sarcator: unterzeichnen neuen weltweiten Vertrag mit Century Media Records

Century Media Records freut sich, Sarcator begrüßen zu dürfen – vier junge Männer aus Trollhättan, Schweden, die ihr Leben und ihre Seele dem Extrem Metal gewidmet haben.

Im jugendlichen Alter von 14-20 Jahren veröffentlichten Sarcator 2019 ihr erstes Demo-Tape Visions Of Purgatory über das amerikanische Label Redefining Darkness Records. Nur zwei Jahre später wurde das Quartett mit seinem selbstbetitelten Debüt von 2020 für das gleiche Label für den schwedischen Musikpreis P3 Guld als bestes Rock/Metal-Album nominiert. Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums Alkahest über Black Lion Records im Jahr 2022 bekamen Sarcator endlich die Chance, live zu spielen und die Massen mit ihren intensiven Liveshows in ihren Bann zu ziehen. Mit der aktuellen Besetzung, die sich trotz ihres jungen Alters (alle Mitglieder sind zwischen 19 und 25) voll und ganz der Band verschrieben hat, war es nun an der Zeit, ihr drittes Album aufzunehmen, das Anfang 2025 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird und Sarcator an die Spitze einer aufstrebenden, sehr entschlossenen neuen Generation skandinavischer Extrem-Metal-Bands bringen wird!

Die Band über die Zusammenarbeit mit Century Media Records: “We are extremely pleased to announce that we have now signed with Century Media Records, who will be releasing our upcoming third full-length album. This is a huge next step for us as a band and we’re ready to enter this new chapter with deathrashing fury and full force! Hope to have you all, supporters of the band, coming along for the ride as well! More info on the new album coming soon…but first come and see us on the European dates with Hellripper and Cloak!”

Mike Gitter (VP von A&R Century Media Records) fügt hinzu: „Sarcator is pure blackened thrash-on-fire. Severely pissed and utterly fast and furious, the still barely out of their teens Swedish foursome take the thrashing blueprint, pour a ton of gasoline on it, light a match and they’re nothing short of explosive. Their third and upcoming LP is as modern and punk in its ferocity as it is classic, conjuring the sounds of Possessed and Kreator while amping up its very intensity. We’re excited to be working with Sarcator and have no question that the future of thrash is upon us. And it’s Swedish.”

Diese Woche starten Sarcator ihre Europatour mit Hellripper und Cloak:

Sarcator live 2024:

FR 19.07. Poznan (Polen) – Pod Minogą *

SA 20.07. Warschau (Polen) – Hydrozagadka *

SO 21.07. Ostrava (Tschechische Republik) – Barrák Music Club *

MO 22.07. Bratislava (Slowakei) – Pink Whale *

DI 23.07. Salzburg (Österreich) – Rockhouse *

MI 24.07. Mörlenbach-Weiher (Deutschland) – Live Music Hall *

DO 25.07. Namur (Belgien) – Das Belvédère *

FR 26.07. Tilburg (Niederlande) – Next Stage *

SA 27.07. Bochum (Deutschland) – Trompete **

SO 28.07. Stuttgart (Deutschland) – Schwarzer Keiler ***

FR 23.08. Malmö (Schweden) – Malmö Massacre Festival

SA 31.08. Västerås (Schweden) – Bulgasal Metal Fest

* mit Hellripper & Cloak / ** mit Hellripper & Scalpture / *** mit Cloak

Weitere Infos zum kommenden Sarcator-Album und zusätzliche Live-Termine folgen in Kürze…

Sarcator Line-Up 2024:

Felix Lindkvist – Bass

Mateo Tervonen – Vocals, Gitarre

Leo Buchalle – Gitarre

Jesper Rosén – Drums

Sarcator online:

https://www.facebook.com/sarcatorband

https://www.instagram.com/sarcator