At The Gates: neues Album „The Ghost Of A Future Dead“ ist ab sofort erhältlich

Die schwedischen Melodic-Death-Metal-Pioniere At The Gates haben am 24. April weltweit ihr neues Studioalbum The Ghost Of A Future Dead über Century Media Records veröffentlicht.

Nach dem wilden Abenteuer The Nightmare Of Being von 2021 ist das brandneue Album The Ghost Of A Future Dead von At The Gates eine Hommage an Frontmann Tomas Lindberg, der im September 2025 tragisch verstarb.

Seht euch jetzt auch das neue Video von Costin Chioreanu, einem langjährigen Weggefährten von At The Gates, zum Albumsong In Dark Distortion hier an:

Das Video zu In Dark Distortion ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack zum neuen Konzeptprojekt. Costin Chioreanu hat die künstlerische Darstellung, Filmaufnahmen, Schnitt und Produktion übernommen, um eine visuelle Storyline zu schaffen, die das gesamte Album The Ghost Of A Future Dead bereichert.

Mehr Informationen zu The Ghost Of A Future Dead findet ihr hier:

The Ghost Of A Future Dead – Aufnahmebesetzung:

Adrian Erlandsson – Schlagzeug

Jonas Björler – Bass

Anders Björler – Gitarre

Tomas Lindberg – Gesang

Martin Larsson – Gitarre

At The Gates – online:

https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/atthegates_official