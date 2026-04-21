Voïvod: kündigen Live-Album „Symphonique“ feat. Quebec Symphony Orchestra an und veröffentlichen daraus erste Single „Forgotten In Space (Symphonique)“

Nach über 40 ereignisreichen Jahren kehren die kanadischen Progressive-Sci-Fi-Metal-Pioniere Voïvod mit Symphonique zurück, einem besonderen Live-Album, das gemeinsam mit dem Quebec Symphony Orchestra am 5. Juni 2026 weltweit über Century Media Records erscheint.

Als ersten Vorgeschmack auf Symphonique steht ab sofort die erste Single Forgotten In Space (Symphonique) online über Streaming-Dienste oder als Visualizer-Clip von Cloud Motion Design zur Verfügung:

Voïvods Schlagzeuger und Gründungsmitglied Michel „Away“ Langevin kommentierte zur Veröffentlichung von Symphonique: „This live album with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra is a longtime dream turned reality. Thankfully, we will experience it again in 2027 with the Orchestre symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, right in the region where Voïvod formed back in 1983. We wish to take this show across the globe with local orchestras one day, but in the meantime, I hope you will enjoy this epic release. It’s the closest we’ve ever come to sounding like a dystopian sci-fi movie soundtrack, another dream of ours!“

Voïvods Bassist Dominic „Rocky“ Laroche ergänzte zur Veröffentlichung der ersten Single Forgotten In Space (Symphonique): „Taken from the album Killing Technology, Forgotten In Space transports us to a Mad Max-esque science-fiction universe. Denis „Piggy“ D’Amour was even inspired by it when composing parts of the original version. This incredible symphonic masterpiece, orchestrated by Hugo Begin, offers a powerful orchestral introduction that takes us on a musical journey where the fusion of metal and classical music invites us to imagine, for six minutes and 27 seconds, that humanity itself may have been forgotten in space…“

Symphonique (Live) – Trackliste:

Experiment (Symphonique) Holographic Thinking (Symphonique) The Unknown Knows (Symphonique) The End Of Dormancy (Symphonique) Into My Hypercub (Symphonique) Forgotten In Space (Symphonique) Cosmic Drama (Symphonique) Pre-Ignition (Symphonique) Nuclear War (Symphonique) Fall (Symphonique) Tribal Convictions (Symphonique) Astronomy Domine [Pink Floyd Cover Version] (Symphonique)

Symphonique wirkt wie ein episches Kinoerlebnis und präsentiert Voïvods wegweisenden futuristischen Metal mit den Klängen eines Sinfonieorchesters. Die sorgfältig zusammengestellte Best-of-Setlist umfasst zwölf Songs mit einer Spieldauer von 73 Minuten und wurde am 4. Juni 2025 live im Grand Théâtre in Québec City, Kanada, aufgenommen.

Die bevorstehende Live-Veröffentlichung, die traditionell mit einem von Michel „Away“ Langevin gestalteten Artwork versehen ist, wird als CD-Jewelcase in O-Card, als Gatefold-Doppel-LP (entweder als unlimitierte schwarze 180g-Doppel-Vinyl, als limitierte gelbe 180g-Doppel-Vinyl (300 Exemplare erhältlich im Sony Music Shop Canada und bei EMP) oder als limitierte orange 180g-Doppel-Vinyl (300 Exemplare erhältlich über Voïvod) sowie als digitales Album erscheinen. Symphonique erscheint nach Voïvods letztem und mit dem Juno Award ausgezeichneten Studioalbum Synchro Anarchy (2022).

Voïvod werden im Juni, pünktlich zur bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung ihres Live-Albums, auf ausgedehnte Europatourneen gehen. Hier die Termine im Überblick:

Voïvod – Europe Tour (June)

Thu 04.06. Stykkishólmur (Iceland) – Satan Fest

Sat 06.06. Emmen (The Netherlands) – Pitfest

Voïvod – UK & Ireland Tour

w/ Midnight & Cryptosis

Mon 08.06. London (UK) – The Underworld

Tue 09.06. Southampton (UK) – The 1865

Wed 10.06. Bristol (UK) – Thekla

Thu 11.06. Nottingham (UK) – Rescue Rooms

Fri 12.06. Manchester (UK) – Rebellion

Sat 13.06. Glasgow (UK) – Slay

Mon 15.06. Belfast (UK) – Limelight 2

Tue 16.06. Dublin (Ireland) – Whelans

Wed 17.06. Limerick (Ireland) – Dolans Warehouse

Voïvod – Europe Tour (June, July & August)

Fri 19.06. Vitoria-Gastiez (Spain) – Azkena Rock Fest

Fri 10.07. Milan (Italy) – Frantic Fest Warm-Up

Sat 11.07. Cagliari (Italy) – Cueva Rock

Mon 13.07. Zagreb (Croatia) – Vintage Industrial

Tue 14.07. Budapest (Hungary) – Analog Music Hall

Wed 15.07. Vienna (Austria) – Arena

Thu 16.07. Vizovice (Czech Republic) – Masters of Rock Fest

Sat 18.07. Leoben (Austria) – Area 53 Fest

Mon 20.07. Salzburg (Austria) – Rockhouse

Tue 21.07. Munich (Germany) – Feierwerk

Wed 22.07. Weinheim (Germany) – Cafe Central

Thu 23.07. Essen (Germany) – Turock

Sat 25.07. Brande-Hörnerkirchen (Germany) – Headbangers Open Air Fest

Mon 27.07. Gdańsk (Poland) – Drizzly Grizzly

Tue 28.07. Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka

Wed 29.07. Bratislava (Slovakia) – Randal Club

Thu 30.07. Belgrade (Serbia) – Zappa Barka

Fri 31.07. Brasov (Romania) – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Sun 02.08. Sofia (Bulgaria) – Mixtape 5

Mon 03.08. Thessaloniki (Greece) – Eightball Club

Tue 04.08. Athens (Greece) – Gazarte Ground Stage

Fri 07.08. Ancora (Portugal) – Sonic Blast Fest

Sun 09.08. Kortrijk (Belgium) – Alcatraz Fest

Mon 10.08. Trier (Germany) – Mergener Hof

Tue 11.08. Aarau (Switzerland) – Kiff

Fri 14.08. Francavilla Al Mare (Italy) – Frantic Fest

Sun 16.08. Carhaix (France) – Motocultor Fes

Voïvod – Live 2027

Sat 30.01. Chicoutimi (Canada) – Théâtre du Palais Municipal w/ Orchestre Symphonique du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Voïvod sind:

Denis „Snake“ Bélanger – Gesang

Dominic „Rocky“ Laroche – Bass

Daniel „Chewy“ Mongrain – Gitarre

Michel „Away“ Langevin – Schlagzeug

Voïvod online:

http://www.facebook.com/Voivod

http://www.instagram.com/voivodofficial