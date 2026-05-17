Anthrax: kündigen neues Album „Cursum Perficio“ an und veröffentlichen daraus ihre Single „It’s For The Kids“

Die mehrfach für den Grammy® nominierte New Yorker Heavy-Metal-Titanen Anthrax werden am 18. September über Nuclear Blast Records und Megaforce Records (Nordamerika) ihr lang erwartetes zwölftes Studioalbum, Cursum Perficio, veröffentlichen. Es markiert die erste Platte der Band seit zehn Jahren – als Nachfolger des 2016 erschienenen For All Kings. Cursum Perficio wird in verschiedenen physischen Formaten erhältlich sein. Die Phrase „Cursum Perficio“ ist Latein und bedeutet „Meine Reise ist zu Ende gekommen“, „Meine Reise ist vorüber“ oder „Ich vollende meine Reise“. Dies erweist sich als äußerst passend für ein derart vollendetes Gesamtwerk.

Mit der ersten Single und dem dazugehörigen Video zu Cursum Perficio – dem Song It’s For The Kids – bahnt sich das Quintett mit brachialer Gewalt den Weg für die Wirkung des gesamten Albums. Es handelt sich um einen klassischen Anthrax-Kracher, vollgepackt mit sägenscharfen Riffs, explosivem Schlagzeugspiel sowie einer markerschütternden, zum Headbangen einladenden Hookline. Zweifellos besitzt der Song alle Qualitäten, um zu einem künftigen festen Bestandteil der Live-Setlist zu avancieren.

It’s For The Kids hier streamen: https://anthrax.bfan.link/iftksg

“It was quite a journey from the inception of this album to its completion”, sagt Ian. „We were supposed to make this in 2020, but the universe had other plans for everyone. After the Pandemic, we got to be a band again. When we started working on the record, we were just happy to be in a room together. It was so exciting that it was like being reborn in a way. All of that energy and emotion went into the music. The fear of being forced out of our lives and the joy of coming back together are present. The title Cursum Perficio feels like Anthrax. It resembled what we went through to get to the point of finishing the record.”

“There was an awful lot of growth between Worship Music in 2011 and Cursum Perficio”, erläutert Benante. “This album is a culmination of everything we’ve learned. I was watching a Marilyn Monroe documentary, and I saw Cursum Perficio written on a tile in her last home. When I found out what the phrase meant, it immediately clicked with me. We aren’t saying this is our last record, but our journey has come to an end. I believe we’ve completed the task.”

“We had to make Fistful Of Metal and Spreading The Disease to be able to write Among The Living“, fährt Ian fort. “In the same respect, it took Worship Music and For All Kings for us to be able to write Cursum Perficio. I very much compare this record to Among The Living.”

“We left it all on the table”, stimmt Bello zu. “We really know who we are as Anthrax, what turns us on, and what we need to do. I don’t think anybody knows what’s next, but we’re hungrier than ever. From here on out, we’re going to go full throttle for every fucking minute.”

Cursum Perficio – Trackliste:

Persistence Of Memory The Long Goodbye It’s For The Kids Everybody’s Got A Plan The Edge Of Perfection Infectious NYC 93 Cursum Perficio Target On My Back Watch It Go My Victory

2022 stürzte sich die Band in die Aufnahmen zu Cursum Perficio und arbeitete dabei in Dave Grohls Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Sorgfältig setzten sie jenes Werk zusammen, das sich als ihr „Magnum Opus“ erweisen sollte; dabei schöpften sie voller Ehrfurcht aus ihrer eigenen Geschichte, übertrafen die Erwartungen der Fans um ein Vielfaches und erweiterten zugleich das Spektrum ihres unverwechselbaren Sounds. Das Ergebnis – produziert von Jay Ruston und Anthrax – ist ein Album, das ebenso wütend, aggressiv und voller Leben steckt wie ihre gefeiertsten Klassiker.

Anthrax sind:

Joey Belladonna – Gesang

Scott Ian – Gitarre

Jonathan Donais – Gitarre

Frank Bello – Bass

Charlie Benante – Schlagzeug

Anthrax online:

https://www.facebook.com/anthrax

https://www.instagram.com/anthrax