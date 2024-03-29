Angelus Apatrida: Europatournee startet nächste Woche am 03.04. in München

Nach einer erfolgreichen Tournee durch Australien, Neuseeland und mehrere asiatische Länder setzen Spaniens führende Thrash Metal Band Angelus Apatrida die Promotion ihres 8. Studioalbums Aftermath, das im Oktober letzten Jahres von Century Media Records weltweit veröffentlicht wurde, im April als Headliner mit Unterstützung von Battlecreek in Europa fort.
Angelus Apatrida – Riders Of The Aftermath European Tour 2024
+ Support: Battlecreek
03.04.2024 Munich (Germany) – Backstage
04.04.2024 Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Menza pri Koritu
05.04.2024 Vienna (Austria) – Escape
06.04.2024 Poznań (Poland) – 2Progi
07.04.2024 Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka
08.04.2024 Berlin (Germany) – Cassiopeia
10.04.2024 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo
11.04.2024 Hengelo (The Netherlands) – Metropool
12.04.2024 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat
13.04.2024 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Welcome to Hell Festival
14.04.2024 Kortrijk (Belgium) – DVG
15.04.2024 Essen (Germany) – Don’t Panic
16.04.2024 Kassel (Germany) – Goldgrube
17.04.2024 Colmar (France) – Grillen
18.04.2024 Aarau (Switzerland) – KiFF Foyer
19.04.2024 Marseille (France) – Molotov
20.04.2024 Limoges (France) – CCJ Lennon
Tickets: https://lnk.bio/angelusapatrida
Angelus Apatrida Kommentar: „It’s been a long time since our last headliner tour over here! Super stoked to announce our next European campaign in April 2024 supporting our latest album Aftermath, after a super successful tour with Sacred Reich and Death Angel, now it’s time to have longer sets and see you face to face in the pit! Genuine Bavarian Thrashers Battlecreek are coming with us as guest band to make sure nobody will be lack of a Metal dose since minute one! You better warm up your necks and hold your beers tight because we’re coming to get you, taking no prisoners!!”
Weitere Angelus Apatrida-Livetermine für 2024 sind wie folgt:
Angelus Apatrida – Aftermath Tour 2024
24.05.2024 Hammamet (Tunisia) – Mena Rock Festival
03.07.2024 Trutnov (Czech Republic) – Obscene Extreme
05.07.2024 El Bonillo (Spain) – Alterna Fest
06.07.2024 Barcelona (Spain) – Rock Fest
11-13.07.2024 Leoben (Austria) – Area 53 Fest
Und viele weitere Termine folgen bald …
Angelus Apatrida Besetzung:
Guillermo Izquierdo – Gesang & Lead-/Rhythmusgitarren
David G. Álvarez – Lead- & Rhythmusgitarren
José J. Izquierdo – Bass
Víctor Valera – Schlagzeug
Angelus Apatrida online:
http://www.angelusapatrida.com
www.facebook.com/angelusapatrida
https://www.instagram.com/angelusapatrida/