Angelus Apatrida: Europatournee startet nächste Woche am 03.04. in München

Nach einer erfolgreichen Tournee durch Australien, Neuseeland und mehrere asiatische Länder setzen Spaniens führende Thrash Metal Band Angelus Apatrida die Promotion ihres 8. Studioalbums Aftermath, das im Oktober letzten Jahres von Century Media Records weltweit veröffentlicht wurde, im April als Headliner mit Unterstützung von Battlecreek in Europa fort.

Angelus Apatrida – Riders Of The Aftermath European Tour 2024

+ Support: Battlecreek

03.04.2024 Munich (Germany) – Backstage

04.04.2024 Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Menza pri Koritu

05.04.2024 Vienna (Austria) – Escape

06.04.2024 Poznań (Poland) – 2Progi

07.04.2024 Warsaw (Poland) – Hydrozagadka

08.04.2024 Berlin (Germany) – Cassiopeia

10.04.2024 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo

11.04.2024 Hengelo (The Netherlands) – Metropool

12.04.2024 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat

13.04.2024 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Welcome to Hell Festival

14.04.2024 Kortrijk (Belgium) – DVG

15.04.2024 Essen (Germany) – Don’t Panic

16.04.2024 Kassel (Germany) – Goldgrube

17.04.2024 Colmar (France) – Grillen

18.04.2024 Aarau (Switzerland) – KiFF Foyer

19.04.2024 Marseille (France) – Molotov

20.04.2024 Limoges (France) – CCJ Lennon

Tickets: https://lnk.bio/angelusapatrida

Angelus Apatrida Kommentar: „It’s been a long time since our last headliner tour over here! Super stoked to announce our next European campaign in April 2024 supporting our latest album Aftermath, after a super successful tour with Sacred Reich and Death Angel, now it’s time to have longer sets and see you face to face in the pit! Genuine Bavarian Thrashers Battlecreek are coming with us as guest band to make sure nobody will be lack of a Metal dose since minute one! You better warm up your necks and hold your beers tight because we’re coming to get you, taking no prisoners!!”

Weitere Angelus Apatrida-Livetermine für 2024 sind wie folgt:

Angelus Apatrida – Aftermath Tour 2024

24.05.2024 Hammamet (Tunisia) – Mena Rock Festival

03.07.2024 Trutnov (Czech Republic) – Obscene Extreme

05.07.2024 El Bonillo (Spain) – Alterna Fest

06.07.2024 Barcelona (Spain) – Rock Fest

11-13.07.2024 Leoben (Austria) – Area 53 Fest

Und viele weitere Termine folgen bald …

Angelus Apatrida Besetzung:

Guillermo Izquierdo – Gesang & Lead-/Rhythmusgitarren

David G. Álvarez – Lead- & Rhythmusgitarren

José J. Izquierdo – Bass

Víctor Valera – Schlagzeug

Angelus Apatrida online:

http://www.angelusapatrida.com

www.facebook.com/angelusapatrida

https://www.instagram.com/angelusapatrida/