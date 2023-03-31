Ov Sulfur: veröffentlichen KI-generiertes Video für „Wide Open“ featuring Howard Jones

Am Freitag erschien das Debütalbum The Burden Ov Faith der Blackened-Deathcore-Band Ov Sulfur über Century Media Records. Um einen Vorgeschmack auf The Burden Ov Faith zu bekommen, schaut euch das Video zur Albumversion von Wide Open (mit Howard Jones!) an, das das OG-Video mit Hilfe von KI als Visualizer in die schöne höllische Welt des Albumcovers bringt:

Chase Wilson kommentiert: „Having Howard hop on the album version of Wide Open was the best thing that could have happened. We knew we wanted the song on the album, but we also knew it needed new life to live alongside the rest of the songs and not just be tossed on there. It’s crazy to us he wanted to work with us – less surprising is the fact he absolutely killed it. We just gave him the song and lyrics, and we let him do his thing. He really pushes the song to another level with both his screaming and singing. What a legend!“

Zum Album sagt Ricky Hoover: „I’m beyond proud of what we’ve created on The Burden Ov Faith. Who would have thought I would be screaming on new music over a decade after leaving Suffokate – let alone singing?! I legitimately didn’t think I was ever coming back to music period when I left back in 2012, so to have an album out on one of the most respected labels in metal is mindblowing. Huge shout out to all my band mates and everyone who worked to create this with us – and everyone who takes time out of their life to listen!“