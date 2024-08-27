Prophets Of Addiction: unterschreiben bei Bravewords Records für neues Album „Face The Music“

Toronto, Kanada (26. August 2024) – An einem bestimmten Punkt im Leben muss man einfach für seine Taten einstehen und sich der Musik stellen. Prophets Of Addiction Frontmann Lesli Sanders hat sich das zu Herzen genommen. Das vierte Album von Prophets Of Addiction, Face The Music, wird am 25. Oktober über BraveWords Records veröffentlicht. Die erste Single, Superhero, aus dem kommenden Album wird am 27. September veröffentlicht.

Der Auftakt mit dem geradezu dreckigen Flavor Of The Danger zeigt dem Hörer sofort, was er mit Face The Music bekommt: ein Album voller eingängiger, von den späten 70er Jahren inspirierter Glam-Punk’n’Roll-Riffs, kraftvollem und emotionalem Gesang und einem cleveren lyrischen Output. Let’s Get High lässt die Band leicht in eine melodische Gothic-Richtung à la Sisters of Mercy abgleiten. Der Song ist keine Anspielung auf Drogen, sondern eine „Erinnerung an die Aufregung, die eine neue Platte als Teenager mit sich bringt, wenn man sie nach langem Warten endlich zum ersten Mal hören kann“, sagt Sanders. Die Interpretation des Rod Stewart-Klassikers Maggie May durch die Band ist eine wahre Punk-Pracht. Die Band hatte die Gelegenheit, das Stück für Schlagzeuglegende Carmine Appice zu spielen, der von 1976 bis 1982 mit Stewart zusammenspielte. Appice war so beeindruckt, dass er fragte: „Would you mind if I send this to Rod?“ Die Leadsingle des Albums, Superhero, kommt mit einer Hook, die man tagelang nicht mehr aus dem Kopf bekommt. „Superhero is a song I have been sitting on for a few years and wasn’t going to record until the right musicians were put in place, realizing the potential. I finally found that group of musicians“, erklärt der Frontmann.

Face The Music, das Debüt von Prophets Of Addiction für Bravewords Records, wurde zwischen 2022 und 2023 in Seattle, WA und Las Vegas, NV aufgenommen und von Phil Soussan (Bassist von Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol und anderen) produziert, gemischt und gemastert. Schlagzeuger Wayne Stokely sagt über das Album: „We wanted to make a classic 70’s style rock n‘ roll album without losing our raw and punky vibe, but with a modern 2024 production. There’s not a lot of records out there like this one, so I think we achieved our goal. The songs speak for themselves“, während Sanders hinzufügt: „This is the record I have been wanting to record for years. The feel is right, the musicianship is right, the songs are right and now the time is right for you all to give us your thoughts.“

Über die Unterzeichnung der Band bei dem aufstrebenden Label Bravewords erklärt Sanders: „We were looking for the right label and the search was extensive, the most important aspect to me was getting it out there for people to hear – otherwise, what’s the point, right?“, während Stokely hinzufügt: „I’ve known Tim and Giles for years now. Plus, I’m already signed to the label with another act so it seemed like a natural fit.“

Face The Music – Tracklisting:

1. Flavor Of The Danger

2. Let’s Get High

3. Slippin‘ Away

4. Walk The World

5. Maggie May

6. Superhero

7. I Want You To Know

8. Hollywood

9. Wasted Tears

10. Last One In The Bar

11. Take Me To Your Leader

Prophets Of Addiction Besetzung:

Lesli Sanders – Leadgesang, Gitarren

Phil Soussan – Bass, Klavier, Mandoline, Schlagzeug, Hintergrundgesang

Wayne Stokely – Schlagzeug, Backing Vocals

Tchad Drats – Gitarre, E-Piano, Backing Vocals

G.G. Gitarre – Backing Vocals

Terry Bratsch – Akustische Gitarre, E-Gitarre, Backing Vocals

Prophets Of Addiction online:

Website: https://www.prophetsofaddiction.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProphetsofAddiction