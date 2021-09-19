Resolve: veröffentlichen neue Single / Video ‚Surrender‘ vom kommenden Debütalbum »Between Me And The Machine«

Resolve haben eine spektakuläre One-Take-Vocalperformance ihres neuen Songs Surrender geteilt, die in den wunderschönen französischen Alpen aufgenommen wurde und ab sofort auf allen digitalen Streaming-Plattformen weltweit erhältlich ist. Der neue Track Surrender stammt aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum Between Me And The Machine, welches am 26. November via Arising Empire erscheint.

„Surrender is an emotional one. It’s a song that can speak to every musician with self-confidence issues (so every musician, period?). It tackles this feeling of sometimes wanting to quit, but also looking back and realizing how much you’ve actually accomplished, and how senseless it would be to throw it all away.

You never know what may happen tomorrow, and there’s already so much time and effort that has been put into Resolve that we just cannot imagine giving it up any time soon. I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this feeling.“

– Anthony Diliberto (Vocals)

„This track is probably the most vocal-driven out of the album, so rather than shooting our usual music video, we decided to change it up and do a live vocal performance of Anthony singing from the top of a mountain. We’re really happy with the result, it really showcases his incredible vocal abilities as well as the beautiful Alps that we’re lucky enough to live close by.“

– Robin Mariat (Bass)

Between Me And The Machine Tracklist:

1. Beautiful Hell

2. Seasick Sailor

3. Sing Me To Sleep

4. DGGRs

5. Fifteen Roses

6. Emerald Skies

7. With Love

8. Cycles

9. Surrender

10. Between Me and The Machine

11. Forever Yours

Resolve werden Landmvrks auf ihrer EU/UK-Tour 2022 zusammen mit Ten56 und Glassbone unterstützen.

Landmvrks Europe / United Kingdom 2022

Supports: Resolve + Glassbone + Ten56.

30.03.22 Switzerland Aarau Kiff

31.03.22 Switzerland Geneve PTR/L’Usine

01.04.22 Italy Milan Legend Club

02.04.22 Italy Bologna Alchemica

03.04.22 Italy Verona The Factory

05.04.22 Slovakia Bratislava Kulturak Klub

06.04.22 Poland Warsaw Hydrozagadka

07.04.22 Germany Berlin Hole 44

08.04.22 Germany Vechta Gulfhaus

09.04.22 Belgium Antwerp JH Kaddish

10.04.22 Germany Köln Club Volta

11.04.22 Germany Hamburg Logo

12.04.22 Netherlands Arnheim Willemeen KZ

13.04.22 Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof

14.04.22 Germany Stuttgart Club Cann

15.04.22 Czech Republic Prague Futurum

19.04.22 Germany Trier Miez

20.04.22 Germany München Backstage

21.04.22 Germany Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof

22.04.22 Germany Göttingen Freihafen

23.05.22 UK Birmingham Asylum 2

24.05.22 UK Manchester Rebellion

25.05.22 UK London 229

Tickets : www.landmvrks.com

Sänger Anthony Diliberto, der Bassist Robin Mariat und der Schlagzeuger Nathan Mariat haben ihre Reise im Jahr 2016 begonnen, nachdem sich ihre früheren Projekte getrennt hatten und ihre Absichten darauf abzielten, eine Band für die Ewigkeit zu werden. Mit der Debüt-EP Reverie machten sie 2017 ihren ersten Eindruck, bevor sie 2018 mit der eigenständigen Single Carmela folgten. Erst 2019 fühlten sie sich in ihrem Sound wirklich zu Hause.

Das war in Form von Pendulum, einer Sammlung von drei Songs, welche nicht nur den wunderschön knüppelnden und dicht expansiven Sound repräsentierten, der in ihren Hinterköpfen ruhte, sondern sie auch auf Spotify’s New Core, New Metal Tracks und Kickass Metal Playlists katapultierte.

Resolve sind:

Anthony Diliberto – Vocals

Robin Mariat – Bass

Nathan Mariat – Schlagzeug

